Open in App
Oakland, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Oakland PD investigates suspicious death of man found underneath car

By Miabelle Salzano,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZUPP_0lEiBdnK00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a man officials said was found unresponsive underneath a car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded to the report on the 400 block of Lagunitas Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday. During a preliminary investigation officers said they found evidence that showed the man was committing a crime at their time of death.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510)238-3326.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oakland, CA newsLocal Oakland, CA
Paralyzed patient shot, killed at Oakland healthcare facility
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Paralyzed California man shot dead in care facility in 'targeted shooting,' officials say
Oakland, CA18 hours ago
Driver shot in the head in South Berkeley
Berkeley, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Jose police arrest man for homicide in connection to wife's death
San Jose, CA1 hour ago
Suspects detained on Bay Bridge in connection to shots fired incident
San Francisco, CA16 hours ago
Man shot by a driver after a car accident in SF
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Apartment Shootout In Bentwood Leaves Alleged Gunman And Possible Hostage Victim Injured
Brentwood, CA1 day ago
Update: Teen injured in stabbing on SF Muni bus recovering; 12-year-old boy arrested
San Francisco, CA16 hours ago
One arrested, one at large in police pursuit, discovery of theft tools
Hercules, CA1 day ago
Islamic center deals with multiple break-ins in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek, CA1 day ago
Suspect on probation arrested after armed robbery in Vallejo
Vallejo, CA1 day ago
Juvenile stabbed on San Francisco Muni bus suffers life-threatening injuries, police investigating
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Chase of carjacking suspect in stolen vehicle ends in arrest
Vallejo, CA2 days ago
Bomb threat investigated at Stanford Shopping Center
Palo Alto, CA1 hour ago
School District Sued by Family of 11-Year-Old Girl Who Died by Suicide After Alleged Bullying
Vallejo, CA23 hours ago
Teen stabbed on Muni bus was attacked by 4 suspects: SF police
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Two dead after separate weekend shootings in Oakland
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Shooting in San Francisco Ends on Bay Bridge: CHP
San Francisco, CA17 hours ago
Suspects arrested in connection with series of vehicle break-ins in city; 13-year-old boy also a suspect
Millbrae, CA2 days ago
Person shot and killed on Hegenberger Road Sunday morning
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Gunman, hostage injured in Brentwood officer-involved shooting
Brentwood, CA2 days ago
Fight between teenage boys ends in stabbing on MUNI bus
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
PHOTOS: Van full of marijuana explodes on Highway 101
Santa Rosa, CA19 hours ago
Teen rescued from alleged human trafficker in San Pablo
San Pablo, CA1 day ago
5-year-old rescued from fallen tree debris in Pittsburg
Pittsburg, CA17 hours ago
Suspect shoots man, carjacks vehicle in Antioch
Antioch, CA3 days ago
Antioch Shooting: Man Injured During Carjacking
Antioch, CA2 days ago
Man Charged in Stabbing Death of Oakland Drag Queen, Chorus Singer
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Gun-Toting Catalytic Converter Thieves Demand Cash in Robbery Near USF
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
1 killed in shooting at Oakland care facility: police
Oakland, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy