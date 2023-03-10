Oakland PD investigates suspicious death of man found underneath car

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a man officials said was found unresponsive underneath a car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded to the report on the 400 block of Lagunitas Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday. During a preliminary investigation officers said they found evidence that showed the man was committing a crime at their time of death.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510)238-3326.

