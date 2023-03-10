Open in App
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

Driver wanted in hit-and-run on shoulder of I-25

By Morgan Whitley,

5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Police are looking for a driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that injured one person while they were pushing a van on the shoulder of Interstate 25.

According to the Denver Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred on Feb. 12 at 10:55 p.m. on southbound I-25 at 20th Avenue.

DPD said two people were pushing a van on the right shoulder of the highway when they were struck by an unknown driver in a silver Porsche. One of the victims was pinned against the van and suffered serious injuries as a result. The current status of the victim’s condition is unknown at this point.

Driver seriously injured after crashing into apartment, causes natural gas leak

The driver fled the scene without checking on the victims.

Officers are now looking for a silver Porsche that may have minor to moderate damage to the front bumper.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

