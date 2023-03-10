A Totals Rebuild Of The Offense Facing The Tennessee Titans

Amidst the news on Friday that the Tennessee Titans are releasing veteran center Ben Jones, general manager Ran Carthon and his staff are looking at a near total rebuild of the offense this offseason.

NASHVILLE - Add center to the list of positions the Tennessee Titans must fill as general manager Ran Carthon and his staff continue to make moves to build cash as the team readies themselves for free agency that begins next week.

The Titans currently have few NFL quality starters on the offense. Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Treylon Burks, Chig Okonkwo, and Nicholas Petite-Frere are now set as returning starters. Of course, there remains the possibility that either Tannehill or Henry could still be traded between now and the April draft.

As the legal tampering period opens on Monday, expect the offensive line to be the top priority. It would be hard to imagine that the Titans aren't planning to prioritize at least two free-agent additions where only Petite-Frere returns from last season's starting lineup.

After the offensive line, the Titans must add depth behind Okonkwo in the tight end room and Burks and Kyle Phillips in the receiver room.

Given the number of needs on the offensive side, it's hard to imagine the Titans being a serious contender to move into the top position in the draft to select a quarterback. After all, such a move would likely cost them at least two first-round draft picks, which would begin with this year's No.11 pick and extend to next season and possibly beyond, depending on the entirety of the deal.

In short, the Titans must be quick to the punch with their top choices in free agency, efficient in the draft to rebuild the offense, and add needed depth behind those new faces for Tim Kelly's new-look offense.

It's a daunting task, and the outcome will determine the fate of the Titans for the 2023 season.

At the same time, the defensive roster is far more solid than their counterparts. Though resigning star defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons is critical- unless, as some rumors contend, the Titans intend to trade Simmons in a deal to move up in the draft order- which, in my opinion, would be a wrong move in the eyes of the fan base after what transpired last season with A.J. Brown.

Things will begin to heat up on Monday, and the Titans need to be at the center of as many possible additions as their cap space will allow.

