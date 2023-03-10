Open in App
The Associated Press

LA Rams face big decisions with roster in transition

5 days ago

LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-12)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Baker Mayfield, RB Malcolm Brown, WR/KR Brandon Powell, OG David Edwards, DE A’Shawn Robinson, DT Greg Gaines, CB Troy Hill, S Taylor Rapp, CB David Long, S Nick Scott, CB Grant Haley, K Matt Gay.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB John Wolford, QB Bryce Perkins, DT Marquise Copeland, DT Michael Hoecht, LB Travin Howard, LB Christian Rozeboom, S Jake Gervase.

NEEDS: Although the salary cap has never seemed like much of a barrier to the Los Angeles Rams, general manager Les Snead admits his team is in need of a slight reset this season. That means LA is unlikely to make another major signing this spring while focusing on re-signing its own free agents and dropping just enough talent to get under the cap for the upcoming season. The Rams still have many areas in which they must improve in free agency, however. They seem likely to find a new backup quarterback if Mayfield finds a lucrative new home, and the Rams seem likely to pick up another veteran receiver whether or not they trade Allen Robinson. Beloved Super Bowl champions Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods are both on the market. The offensive line badly needs reinforcement after its injuries ruined last season, and the defensive line must either be restocked or restored by re-signing A’Shawn Robinson and Gaines. And after declining to use the franchise tag, the Rams might allow kicker Matt Gay to walk despite his excellence so they can spend the money elsewhere.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $18.9 million over the cap.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL world reacts to huge Ezekiel Elliott news
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
AP source: Cowboys to release 2-time rushing champ Elliott
Dallas, TX29 minutes ago
AP source: 49ers agree to 1-year deal with Clelin Ferrell
San Francisco, CA1 hour ago
Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin dropped his 100-million-dollar lawsuit against Marriott
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Georgia's Carter goes down with apparent cramping at pro day
Athens, GA1 hour ago
Safety Jordan Poyer agrees to 2-year deal to stay with Bills
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to play for New York Jets, he is waiting for Green Bay Packers to complete trade
Green Bay, WI3 hours ago
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for video showing gun in club
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
NY diocese facing flood of lawsuits files for bankruptcy
Albany, NY1 hour ago
Hagan takes Tony Stewart to winner’s circle in NHRA opener
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Long March Madness run coming to a close for Jim Nantz
Houston, TX46 minutes ago
New College transfer students invited by like-minded campus
Amherst, MA1 hour ago
Healthy Holmes gives Indiana women best March Madness shot
Bloomington, IN21 minutes ago
Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago
Timberwolves: Towns expected to return 'in the coming weeks'
Minneapolis, MN45 minutes ago
NBA suspends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant 8 games over video showing him with gun in club; he could return Monday
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Indiana couple arrested for alleged role in Capitol riot
Brownsburg, IN2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy