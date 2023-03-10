Starting Lineups, Pitchers for Padres, Royals March 10 Spring Training Game

The San Diego Padres will play the Kansas City Royals Friday at 3:05 p.m. ET at the Royals' spring training home, Surprise Stadium, in Surprise, Arizona. Here's a look at the Padres and Royals' starting lineups and starting pitchers for Friday's Cactus League game.

24-year-old Jay Groome will start for the Padres Friday afternoon. The Padres acquired Groome in exchange for Eric Hosmer, Corey Rosier, Max Ferguson and cash considerations prior to last summer's trade deadline. Groome was selected in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox out of Barnegat High School in Barnegat, New Jersey. Groome has yet to make his Major League debut. In 2022, in 29 starts between Double-A and Triple-A, he posted a 3.44 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.

Newly signed Jordan Lyles will start for the Royals. The club signed the journeyman righty to a two-year, $17 million contract in December. Lyles previously pitched for the Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and most recently, the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's a look at how the Padres will line up for Friday's game:

1) CF Trent Grisham

2) DH Brandon Dixon

3) 1B Jake Cronenworth

4) 3B Rougned Odor

5) 2B Tim Lopes

6) RF Jose Azocar

7) SS Jackson Merrill

8) C Pedro Severino

9) LF Luis Liberato

SP Jay Groome

Here's a look at how the Royals will line up for Friday's game:

1) CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

2) 3B Hunter Dozier

3) 1B Nick Pratto

4) DH Franmil Reyes

5) 2B Nate Eaton

6) RF Edward Olivares

7) SS Maikel Garcia

8) LF Kyle Isbel

9) C Freddy Fermin

SP Jordan Lyles

