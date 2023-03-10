Open in App
Columbia, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The State

The State’s Bustos wins coveted political reporting honor, newsroom earns awards in annual SC contest

By The State staff,

5 days ago

The State Media Co.’s Joseph Bustos has received South Carolina’s Jim Davenport Award for Excellence in Government Reporting for his work in 2022, topping a slate of more than 30 awards brought home by The State’s journalists in the annual S.C. Press Association news contest.

Bustos has covered the S.C. State House since 2019. His reporting in 2022 ranged from the race for the governor’s office to the nitty gritty of state government, including desperate efforts to stanch the state’s teacher shortage, debates over state employees’ pay, and dramatic leadership changes among lawmakers.

“Joe is very deserving of this recognition,” said Brian Tolley, president and editor of The State Media Co. “He does all the little things that make a great reporter, and we are very proud of him.”

Alongside Bustos, The State’s entire government and political reporting team, led by editor Maayan Schechter , earned first-place honors from the S.C. Press Association for overall election and political coverage in 2022.

The capital city newsroom won a total of nine first-place awards and two dozen other honors in the annual South Carolina news contest, encompassing work published from December 2021 to November 2022. The awards were announced at a banquet Friday.

First place

The State’s “Cut Off,” a groundbreaking investigative project on diabetic amputations in Columbia’s 29203 area code, won numerous first-place honors: Investigative reporting ( Andrew Caplan and Gina Smith ), digital project (staff), mixed-media illustration ( Rachel Handley , Sohail Al-Jamea , David Newcomb ).

State House and politics team — election/political coverage

Zak Koeske — government beat reporting

Chiara Eisner — profile feature writing

Travis Bland — column writing

Michael Lananna — sports enterprise reporting

Staff — newsletter, for “The State, This Week”

Second place

Robert Ariail — cartoon

Ben Portnoy — sports beat reporting, sports column writing

Eisner — series of articles

Morgan Hughes — growth and development beat reporting

Bland — obituary

Lananna — spot sports story

Tracy Glantz — personality photograph or portrait

Chris Trainor — individual use of social media

Loumay Alesali , Glantz and Kata Stevens — news video

Staff — sports page design, newspaper’s use of social media, and innovation for use of online reader polls

Third place

Caplan and Smith — Judson Chapman Award for community service, for “Cut Off”

Koeske — health beat reporting, education beat reporting

Hughes — news feature writing, lifestyle feature writing

Augusta Stone — sports enterprise reporting

Glantz — sports feature photo, feature video

Staff — breaking news reporting, website

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Richard E. Fields, pioneering South Carolina judge, dies at 103
Charleston, SC23 hours ago
Kevin Gray: Columbia activist, business owner, writer - and my friend | Opinion
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Former Irmo lawyer pleads guilty to stealing more than $1.5 million in COVID relief money
Irmo, SC10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SC city ranks higher than Disneyland on list of 10 best US spring break vacation spots
Greenville, SC7 hours ago
Lexington standout, Gamecocks target earns SC’s top boys basketball honor for 2023
Lexington, SC7 hours ago
New mattress distribution center coming to Lexington, bringing more than 100 jobs
West Columbia, SC1 day ago
As a massive automaker moves in next door, Blythewood residents ask about traffic, roads and jobs
Blythewood, SC1 day ago
Female hurt in late-night shooting at amusement park in Columbia, police say
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Watch South Carolina native wow ‘The Voice’ coaches with soulful James Brown cover
Andrews, SC1 day ago
Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke named to Associated Press All-American teams
Columbia, SC3 hours ago
Suds incoming: Another car wash will open in this bustling Columbia area-retail corridor
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Is the grass greener after winning the lottery? It’ll be shorter for this SC man
Sumter, SC3 days ago
South Carolina opens spring practice. These position battles are most intriguing
Columbia, SC2 days ago
In-state safety recruit releases Top 5, with Gamecocks holding steady as favorite
Columbia, SC2 days ago
New toxic chemical limits would protect Columbia water but may cost the city a bundle
Columbia, SC1 day ago
South Carolina man could face 20 years in federal prison for fake lawn care company
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Hours after USC visit, Dillon recruit Josiah Thompson declares, ‘I know my decision’
Columbia, SC6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy