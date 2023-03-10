Former Centre County USPS employee accused of stealing money from mail

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former United States Postal employee is accused of stealing money from packages in Centre County.

Ryan Clouser, 24, of Bellefonte, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday, March 9, on two charges of theft by mail of a postal employee, according to court documents.

A USPS spokesperson said in an email to WTAJ that Clouser worked at the State College Post Office at 237 South Fraser Street from February 2022 till January 2023.

Clouser is accused of stealing money from letters, postal cards packages and other mail on two different dates in December. The documents did not disclose an amount that Clouser stole.

A spokeswoman from the U.S. Attorney Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania did not give any additional details after being contacted.

Clouser is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, March 14 in Williamsport.

A request for comment was left with Clouser’s attorney G. Scott Gardner by WTAJ but have yet to hear back as of this writing.

