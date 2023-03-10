Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Daily Mail

Nashville father-of-three killed after speeding drag racer loses control and crashes into his car

By Ruth Bashinsky For Dailymail.Com,

5 days ago

A Nashville father-of-three described as a devoted family man was killed after a drag racer driving 100mph lost control and crashed into his vehicle.

Jacob Barnhardt, 34, was extricated from the vehicle along Crossville Pike when drag racer Patrick Ewin, 31, crossed into the northbound lanes plowing his Dodge Charger into Barnhardt's Honda Insight sedan on Monday afternoon.

Ewin, one of the drivers in the deadly crash, has now been charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness in Barnhardt's death. He remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.  The driver of the second vehicle, who was also driving a Dodge Charger, fled the scene and is wanted by police.

Barnhardt's heartbroken girlfriend Kate Kastle told WEAU13 News was a wonderful father and partner, who was also her 'soulmate.'

On the day of the crash, she said he was driving to pick up her two boys before going to their daughter's softball game and that he 'never missed anything that had to do with their children. 'They just ripped him away from us,' said the grief-stricken Kastle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzCuv_0lEi2jnk00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPs1h_0lEi2jnk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TX0F2_0lEi2jnk00

Video surveillance shows the white Dodge Charger Hellcat racing another white Charger when it lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic, striking the driver’s side of the Honda, according to the arrest affidavit, WSMV News reported.

When emergency personnel arrived at the gruesome scene Barnhardt who was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be removed. He was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect, Ewin sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital before being booked into jail.

As of Friday afternoon the second driver in the deadly drag racing melee has not been located.

Barnhardt, a retired Army special forces combat medic served 18 years based at Fort Campbell, and was also a nurse, Kastle said.

She described her partner as the family's 'protector,' who always took care of her and the children, and was trying to process the unimaginable loss.

'He took such good care of all of us. All of his former teammates always said they felt safe around him on deployments or anywhere,' she said.

'Even at home he always kept us safe,' she said. 'Jake was just amazing.'

The grief-stricken Kastle is now praying that the second driver who is also responsible for her partner's death will be identified soon so justice will be served.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zm1Er_0lEi2jnk00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JL4u8_0lEi2jnk00

On Wednesday a GoFundMe was created to help with funeral expenses and to provide financial support for the grieving blended family.

'Monday evening came as a swift and devastating surprise. The overwhelming pain of this loss will forever remain unparalleled,' Ashlee McBride, organizer of the fundraiser said.

'These thoughtful contributions may be allotted to funeral expenses that provide Jake the farewell he deserves, groceries for the family, miscellaneous bills acquired through the planning process, childcare, therapy, and any other costs associated with losing a loved one.'

As of Friday afternoon more than $42,000 has been raised towards their goal of $60,000.

Metro police are now asking anyone with information on the driver in the second vehicle to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Suspect Wanted after Man Shot During Road Rage Incident in Dickson County
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Witness helps woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Arrest Leads to Recovery of Stolen Car, Drugs and Guns in Nashville
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tennessee man arrested for throwing 80-year-old woman into traffic in road rage incident
Nashville, TN1 day ago
VIDEO: TN school employee arrested after high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man charged after drive-by shooting at ex-wife’s home
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
Nashville, TN2 days ago
West Nashville neighbors speak out about hearing constant gunshots
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Man critically injured in shooting on Youngs Lane
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Kyle Chrisley arrested on assault charge in Smyrna
Smyrna, TN21 hours ago
Man wanted in East Nashville murder, police say
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Police on Scene of Armed Person Barricaded Inside Hendersonville Home
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Police searching for suspect following deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Metro police searching for man wanted for deadly shooting
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Murfreesboro Biker Killed In Florida Crash
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Man robbed at gunpoint in Nashville while holding baby, police say
Nashville, TN1 day ago
One person dead after 'road-rage-related' shooting near Hermitage Walmart
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting at Walmart near Nashville, police say
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Missing 12-year-old found safe in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Nashville, TN1 day ago
UPDATE: Teen Reported as Missing in Murfreesboro Safely Located in West Tennessee
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
217 guns stolen from Nashville vehicles in just over two months
Nashville, TN3 days ago
VA claims caretaker wasn’t employee after leaving elderly man on side of interstate
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Retired Gallatin Police Lieutenant Passes Away
Gallatin, TN1 day ago
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Dickerson Pike
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Skull found in DeKalb County believed to be linked to missing man
Nashville, TN1 day ago
No injuries reported after car drives into lake at Madison park
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Water main break causing road closures near downtown Nashville
Nashville, TN13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy