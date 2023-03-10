Nashville father-of-three killed after speeding drag racer loses control and crashes into his car

A Nashville father-of-three described as a devoted family man was killed after a drag racer driving 100mph lost control and crashed into his vehicle.

Jacob Barnhardt, 34, was extricated from the vehicle along Crossville Pike when drag racer Patrick Ewin, 31, crossed into the northbound lanes plowing his Dodge Charger into Barnhardt's Honda Insight sedan on Monday afternoon.

Ewin, one of the drivers in the deadly crash, has now been charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness in Barnhardt's death. He remains in custody on a $75,000 bond. The driver of the second vehicle, who was also driving a Dodge Charger, fled the scene and is wanted by police.

Barnhardt's heartbroken girlfriend Kate Kastle told WEAU13 News was a wonderful father and partner, who was also her 'soulmate.'

On the day of the crash, she said he was driving to pick up her two boys before going to their daughter's softball game and that he 'never missed anything that had to do with their children. 'They just ripped him away from us,' said the grief-stricken Kastle.

Video surveillance shows the white Dodge Charger Hellcat racing another white Charger when it lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic, striking the driver’s side of the Honda, according to the arrest affidavit, WSMV News reported.

When emergency personnel arrived at the gruesome scene Barnhardt who was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be removed. He was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect, Ewin sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital before being booked into jail.

As of Friday afternoon the second driver in the deadly drag racing melee has not been located.

Barnhardt, a retired Army special forces combat medic served 18 years based at Fort Campbell, and was also a nurse, Kastle said.

She described her partner as the family's 'protector,' who always took care of her and the children, and was trying to process the unimaginable loss.

'He took such good care of all of us. All of his former teammates always said they felt safe around him on deployments or anywhere,' she said.

'Even at home he always kept us safe,' she said. 'Jake was just amazing.'

The grief-stricken Kastle is now praying that the second driver who is also responsible for her partner's death will be identified soon so justice will be served.

On Wednesday a GoFundMe was created to help with funeral expenses and to provide financial support for the grieving blended family.

'Monday evening came as a swift and devastating surprise. The overwhelming pain of this loss will forever remain unparalleled,' Ashlee McBride, organizer of the fundraiser said.

'These thoughtful contributions may be allotted to funeral expenses that provide Jake the farewell he deserves, groceries for the family, miscellaneous bills acquired through the planning process, childcare, therapy, and any other costs associated with losing a loved one.'

As of Friday afternoon more than $42,000 has been raised towards their goal of $60,000.

Metro police are now asking anyone with information on the driver in the second vehicle to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.