Idaho Statesman

Boise just broke this 90-year-old weather record. Here’s how we made snowy history

By Shaun Goodwin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMUul_0lEi2g9Z00

When a flurry of snowflakes fell from the sky and hit the ground at the Boise Airport at 12:05 a.m. on Friday, Boise officially broke a 90-year-old record.

The City of Trees experienced snowfall for 13 days straight, breaking the previous record of 12, set in 1933. At least a trace of snow must fall to count toward the record, but it doesn’t need to stick to surfaces.

Just over a quarter of an inch of snow fell in Boise on Thursday night, tying the record of 12 days. But as the clock ticked past midnight and snow fell upon a new day, despite the snow originating from the same storm system, Boise officially hit the 13-day mark.

Such long streaks of consecutive snow days are rare in Boise. The third- and fourth-longest streaks in the city’s history both stand at eight successive days, and were set in 1969 and 1916.

Only three of the top 11 longest streaks have occurred in the 21st century.

The long stretch of snowy weather has occurred because repeated low-pressure systems from Canada or the Gulf of Alaska have moved through Idaho, National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Smith told the Idaho Statesman.

“The moisture that it’s using, it’s not so much from the northern regions where it’s cold, there’s not as much moisture; this moisture is from the central Pacific, so it’s a lot warmer,” Smith said. “There’s a lot more moisture content, and it’s been directed right at us.”

The Pacific moisture providing Boise its snow is the same that’s been causing historical snowfall totals in California over the past couple of weeks.

But like all good things (or bad if you’re ready for spring), it must end. The Weather Service forecasts a calm and cloudy Friday night and a “mostly sunny” Saturday with a high of 44 degrees and no snow in sight.

A 30% chance of snow returns on Sunday.

With the record set and the snow mostly behind us, let’s take a look at the final snow totals and some of the highlights of Boise’s record-breaking streak:

Feb. 26 : 0.3 inches

Feb. 27 : 0.8 inches

Feb. 28 : 0.3 inches

March 1 : 2.1 inches - The Weather Service had to change its forecast the night before this storm. Initially only forecasting about half an inch, a mesolow resulted in bands of snow forming over Boise and the foothills, dropping over 2 inches. A mesolow is an area of low pressure typically accompanied by storms near and just ahead of the direction it is heading.

March 2 : Trace

March 3 : Trace

March 4 : 0.1 inch

March 5 : 1.5 inches - Despite meteorological spring beginning on March 1, Boise remained trapped in winter . Although only 1.5 inches fell in Boise, the Weather Service filmed Bogus Basin receiving 3 inches of snow per hour.

March 6 : Trace

March 7 : 0.2 inches

March 8 : 0.5 inches - A rare snow squall warning was issued on Wednesday evening. Half an inch of snow dropped in Boise in less than 30 minutes as heavy snow and high winds barreled through the city.

March 9 : 0.3 inches

March 10 : Trace - Weather Service meteorologist Sophia Adams told the Statesman that more light snow showers might pass through the area on Friday evening before the skies clear out for a sunny Saturday.

