Braylon Conley, 4-star cornerback, names top 10, discusses busy visit schedule

Atascocita (Texas) four-star cornerback Braylon Conley has had a busy recruitment.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back has already accrued more than 30 scholarship offers, but trimmed his list to 10 on Friday.

Arkansas, Auburn, Kansas, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, Utah and Washington made the cut:

Hoping to develop an even more clear picture of where he wants to commit, Conley has a busy spring visit schedule and broke down each of his trips.

Arkansas (March 13): "Coach (Sam) Pittman and his staff are good people. I like what they have going on with new defensive staff."

Utah (March 25): "Coach Sharrieff Shah is great - love his energy and knowledge of the game. I can’t wait to get up there and meet coach (Kyle) Whittingham."

Auburn (April 1): "Auburn really communicated well and I like their approach in my recruitment. Everyone is involved. Coach (Hugh) Freeze and Coach Crime [Wesley McGriff] are great."

Washington (April 7): "I really like my conversations with Coach Juice {Julius Brown] and coach Chuck Morrell. Washington is rich with defensive back history. A lot of talent returning will be key for them."

USC (April 15): "I talk to their staff often. Coach Bookie Radley-Hiles, coach Donte (Williams) and coach (Alex) Grinch are my consistent contacts. USC's program is looking for a great season ahead."

Kansas (April 29): "They have been recruiting hard as a staff and they have some great things coming to their campus - big investments in facility upgrades and coming off a historic season for their program."

Those visits should provide Conley with enough perspective to take the next step in his recruitment.

Junior season highlights