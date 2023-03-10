‘Match of the Day’ imploding after BBC suspends Gary Lineker

The BBC has suspended Gary Lineker from its flagship Premier League show “Match of the Day” for his comments criticizing the government’s new asylum policy.

In response to a policy seeking to ban people entering the U.K. illegally from ever claiming asylum, Lineker said on Twitter it was an “immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s.”

That comparison drew rebukes from the U.K. government, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman saying it “diminishes the unspeakable tragedy” of the Holocaust.

Amid a growing firestorm, the BBC has said that Lineker’s activity on social media violated its rules and that the presenter would “step back” from his duties.

“The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines,” a BBC statement read.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media. When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

“We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

Though the BBC has attempted to frame the decision as mutual, Sky News reported that was very much not the case.

“A source close to the presenter has told Sky News that the corporation has taken him off air, as he is unwilling to apologize for his comments this week on social media and admit he should not have done it,” the report said.

Lineker’s co-hosts express solidarity

After the BBC’s decision, Lineker’s other MOTD presenters went on social media to express solidarity with the ex-England international, saying they would not be taking their usual positions on the program.

Amid the exodus of its on-air talent, the BBC released a statement saying that “Match of the Day” would continue this weekend “without studio presentation or punditry.”

