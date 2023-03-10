UFC Fight Night 221 video: Petr Yan hits Merab Dvalishvili in neck during heated faceoff

LAS VEGAS – After exchanging many words during fight week, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili finally had the chance to face off ahead of the UFC Fight Night 221 main event.

Following a successful weigh-in from both headliners on Friday morning, Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) and Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC) came face-to-face for a staredown, and there was no shortage of intensity between them.

Yan initially ignored Dvalishvili and faced forward, which caused “The Machine” to snap his fingers to get his opponent’s attention. Once Yan turned to him, he struck Dvalishvili in the neck, and they were quickly separated. Yan walked away, but Dvalishvili tried to chase after him before being restrained.

Former titleholder Yan will attempt to break out of 1-3 skid when he returns to the octagon for the bout, which takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels and streams on ESPN+. Dvalishvili, for his part, will look to extend his octagon winning streak to nine fights.

Watch the video above as Yan and Dvalishvili get a close look at each other before sharing the cage at UFC Fight Night 221.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 221.