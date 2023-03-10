Tragic death of 14-year-old Ocean Pines boy brings entire community together

The tragic death of a 14-year-old Ocean Pines boy has brought an entire community together.

Gavin Knupp was killed July 11, 2022 in a hit and run crash at Grays Corner Road and Riddle Lane in Berlin.

Although it's been eight-months and no arrest has been made, police say they recovered the 2011 black Mercedes sedan believed to be responsible.

The damaged car was found at a residence in Worcester County. Police are still trying to gather enough evidence to determine who at the home was behind the wheel. Since the crash, a Facebook Group called Do It For Gavin - Justice for Gavin was started for supporters to gather.

While they await justice, Gavin's family and friends have started a local movement to ensure his legacy remains everlasting.

They started by launching an online 'The Do It For Gavin' campaign, which simply encourages others to better themselves and find inspiration in whatever it is they choose to do in life. It's even caught the attention of some businesses in and around Ocean City who've placed the phrase on their outside billboards.

That evolved into the Gavin Knupp Foundation , a non-profit organization that aims to give back to neighborhood youth.

Gavin himself was an avid skater, surfer, hunter, and fisherman. This year the foundation unveiled its first-ever Do It For Gavin Camp Woodward Scholarship.

It's a summer sports camp Gavin had aspired to go to, now instead his foundation will award two kids, ages 7-17, with $2000 scholarships to attend this summer.

Plans are to hand scholarships out annually. The deadline for 2023 though is April 30. Click here to learn how to apply.

Additionally, the foundation is hosting its first golf tournament fundraiser on May 15 at Glen Riddle.

As of last month, the foundation has raised over $47,000 in Gavin's honor. If you would like to support Gavin's family, a GoFundMe has been set up as well.

For anyone having information on the investigation into Gavin's death, call Maryland State Police at 410-819-4721.