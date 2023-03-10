Open in App
Ocean Pines, MD
See more from this location?
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Tragic death of 14-year-old Ocean Pines boy brings entire community together

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmPw1_0lEi0CnT00

The tragic death of a 14-year-old Ocean Pines boy has brought an entire community together.

Gavin Knupp was killed July 11, 2022 in a hit and run crash at Grays Corner Road and Riddle Lane in Berlin.

Although it's been eight-months and no arrest has been made, police say they recovered the 2011 black Mercedes sedan believed to be responsible.

The damaged car was found at a residence in Worcester County. Police are still trying to gather enough evidence to determine who at the home was behind the wheel. Since the crash, a Facebook Group called Do It For Gavin - Justice for Gavin was started for supporters to gather.

While they await justice, Gavin's family and friends have started a local movement to ensure his legacy remains everlasting.

They started by launching an online 'The Do It For Gavin' campaign, which simply encourages others to better themselves and find inspiration in whatever it is they choose to do in life. It's even caught the attention of some businesses in and around Ocean City who've placed the phrase on their outside billboards.

That evolved into the Gavin Knupp Foundation , a non-profit organization that aims to give back to neighborhood youth.

Gavin himself was an avid skater, surfer, hunter, and fisherman. This year the foundation unveiled its first-ever Do It For Gavin Camp Woodward Scholarship.

It's a summer sports camp Gavin had aspired to go to, now instead his foundation will award two kids, ages 7-17, with $2000 scholarships to attend this summer.

Plans are to hand scholarships out annually. The deadline for 2023 though is April 30. Click here to learn how to apply.

Additionally, the foundation is hosting its first golf tournament fundraiser on May 15 at Glen Riddle.

As of last month, the foundation has raised over $47,000 in Gavin's honor. If you would like to support Gavin's family, a GoFundMe has been set up as well.

For anyone having information on the investigation into Gavin's death, call Maryland State Police at 410-819-4721.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Accident, MD newsLocal Accident, MD
Troopers ID Driver Killed West Of Dover Friday Night
Dover, DE5 hours ago
Easton Clothing Donation Bin Catches Fire
Easton, MD2 days ago
One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole On Flat Iron Road
Great Mills, MD2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police Are on the Lookout for a Tip Jar Thief in Milford
Milford, DE22 hours ago
Body found in Laurel area, police investigating
Laurel, DE1 day ago
Police Searching for Suspect in Salisbury Shooting
Salisbury, MD1 day ago
Community Gathers to Support MSP Trooper Shot in Line of Duty
Vienna, MD3 days ago
Son Accused Of Fatally Stabbing His Parents In Cumberland County: Prosecutor
Hopewell Township, OH1 day ago
Shooting under investigation in Cambridge
Cambridge, MD23 hours ago
One Person Shot at in Cambridge
Cambridge, MD22 hours ago
Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Dealing Charges in Lewes
Lewes, DE2 days ago
Troopers Arrest Man on Gun Charges Following Seaford Traffic Stop
Seaford, DE2 days ago
Maryland State Police release new details after trooper shot on Eastern Shore
Vienna, MD4 days ago
Ocean City St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns After Hiatus
Ocean City, MD3 days ago
Over 100 Mile Rideshare Ride Ends With Armed Robbery Charges
Laurel, DE4 days ago
Delmarva Today 3-10-23 (Part 1) MD Trooper Shot & Wicomico County Sheriff Will Not Run Again
Salisbury, MD5 days ago
Salisbury man arrested for assault following stabbing
Salisbury, MD4 days ago
Police: Quick Thinking Trooper Deflates Getaway Plans, Two In Custody
Sharon Hill, PA4 days ago
Traffic Alert In Salisbury
Salisbury, MD1 day ago
Cambridge Man Facing Drug Charges after Search and Seizure
Cambridge, MD2 days ago
Zoom Car Wash To Serve Thousands At New Location
Berlin, MD5 days ago
Dredging work along Assawoman Canal delayed, likely won't be completed before summer
Ocean View, DE1 day ago
It's official: Craft beer, scrapple and pickleball
Lewes, DE5 days ago
Delaware man loses $125,000 property to squatter neighbor after trying to remove goat pen she built on it
Ocean View, DE4 days ago
15-year-old reported missing in Dover since February, police announce Gold Alert
Dover, DE8 days ago
Top 5 Best Pho Restaurants in Delaware
Wilmington, DE1 day ago
These Neighborhoods in Delaware Are Great Places to Live
Middletown, DE8 days ago
Delaware Police Seeking Three Shoplifting Suspects
Rehoboth Beach, DE9 days ago
330 Rehoboth Ave. lawsuit moved to Superior Court
Rehoboth Beach, DE1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy