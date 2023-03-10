Open in App
Santa Barbara County, CA
News Channel 3-12

Freedom Warming Centers available for unsheltered individuals during weekend storm

By Drew Ascione,

5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County offers the following storm shelters for those experiencing homelessness and encourages everyone to head indoors amid the increasing storm system.

The Freedom Warming Centers are providing shelter at the below locations Friday and Saturday Mar. 11.

SANTA BARBARA SOUTH COUNTY

  • SANTA BARBARA
    First United Methodist Church - 305 E. Anapamu St
  • CARPINTERIA
    Carpinteria Community Church - 1111 Vallecito Road

SANTA BARBARA NORTH COUNTY

  • LOMPOC
    Peace Lutheran - 1000 West Ocean
  • SANTA MARIA
    Atkinson Community Church - North 1000 Railroad Ave

PATH Santa Barbara at 816 Cacique Street also has rain beds available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Anyone with questions can contact City of Goleta Homelessness Services Coordinator Chuck Flacks at cflacks@cityofgoleta.org or 805-690-5125.

