WR Greg Dortch announces return to Cardinals in 2023

By Jess Root,

5 days ago
NFL free agency begins next week and the Arizona Cardinals have re-signed one of their own. Wide receiver Greg Dortch announced via his own social media accounts that he was returning to the Cardinals.

There was never any doubt about this.

Dortch, who has not yet reached three years of credited service time, was an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Cardinals have exclusive rights to tender him a contract. He could only have signed with another team if the team had opted not to tender him a contract.

Dortch was a bright spot last season, finishing with 52 receptions for 467 yards and two touchdowns.

He also averaged 6.6 yards on 26 punt returns and 19.8 yards on 11 kick returns. If the receiver room doesn’t change, Dortch would be the team’s No. 4 receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore.

Dortch’s 2023 salary will be $1.01 million.

