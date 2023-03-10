Scopes Festival planning for 2025 centennial

In two years, Rhea County will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1925 Scopes Trail, and the Rhea Heritage Preservation Foundation and festival organizers are already looking ahead at additions to the festivities that will help mark the Scopes Trial’s centennial.

Scopes Trial Festival committee member Rick Dye said the foundation is exploring several new features and events, including having a dedicated cast for the play, a dinner and others.

Dye said that he is currently working on the creation of what he dubbed “The Scopes Trial Players,” a cast not only dedicated to performing the annual Scopes Trial play but could also be utilized in other performances as well.

“Since it’s in the Scopes Trial Courtroom, we felt it appropriate to call the group ‘The Scopes Trial Players,’” he said.

For the 100th anniversary festivities in 2025, Dye said the group is planning on holding several showings of the one-hour play “How It Started,” a play that explores the events leading up to the historic trial. He added that festival organizers are also considering hosting a dinner on the courthouse lawn during the festival.

Additionally, Dye said that organizers also aim to expand the educational content for the 100th anniversary, which he hopes will include lectures from various authors who have written about the Scopes Trial. Another possible feature of the 2025 festival, according to Dye, could be an event that seeks to separate fact from fiction in the famous film regarding the trial “Inherit the Wind.”

“So, we have several things we’re working on,” he said.

Typically, the festival and play are marketed as a day trip to Dayton, and Dye said that organizers usually advertise in regional markets, such as Knoxville, Nashville and Atlanta. For the centennial, he said that festival organizers will likely expand the market for those advertisements in hopes of drawing visitors from a wider area.

Dorothy Anderson, with the Rhea Heritage and Preservation Foundation, said that organizers are also considering other events to help mark the Scopes Trial centennial, such as concerts, corn hole tournaments and horse and carriage rides.

While still looking ahead to the 100th anniversary, organizers are also working on this year’s festival, which will be held in mid-July and feature the play “The Scopes Trial: Destiny in Dayton.”

“The Scopes Trial: Destiny in Dayton” re-tells the story of a Rhea County high school teacher who was charged with violating a new law that prohibited teaching Darwin’s theory of human evolution in public schools.

Taken directly from the trial transcript, the words of William Jennings Bryan, Clarence Darrow, Tom Stewart and even John Scopes ring again in the courtroom where the trial took place.

“Destiny in Dayton” is produced by the Rhea Heritage Preservation Foundation as part of the Scopes Festival, which is set for July 14-15, with major financial support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, the City of Dayton and Rhea County.