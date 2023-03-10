Open in App
Dayton, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Herald News

Scopes Festival planning for 2025 centennial

By By Reed Johnson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gas4H_0lEhymqd00

In two years, Rhea County will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1925 Scopes Trail, and the Rhea Heritage Preservation Foundation and festival organizers are already looking ahead at additions to the festivities that will help mark the Scopes Trial’s centennial.

Scopes Trial Festival committee member Rick Dye said the foundation is exploring several new features and events, including having a dedicated cast for the play, a dinner and others.

Dye said that he is currently working on the creation of what he dubbed “The Scopes Trial Players,” a cast not only dedicated to performing the annual Scopes Trial play but could also be utilized in other performances as well.

“Since it’s in the Scopes Trial Courtroom, we felt it appropriate to call the group ‘The Scopes Trial Players,’” he said.

For the 100th anniversary festivities in 2025, Dye said the group is planning on holding several showings of the one-hour play “How It Started,” a play that explores the events leading up to the historic trial. He added that festival organizers are also considering hosting a dinner on the courthouse lawn during the festival.

Additionally, Dye said that organizers also aim to expand the educational content for the 100th anniversary, which he hopes will include lectures from various authors who have written about the Scopes Trial. Another possible feature of the 2025 festival, according to Dye, could be an event that seeks to separate fact from fiction in the famous film regarding the trial “Inherit the Wind.”

“So, we have several things we’re working on,” he said.

Typically, the festival and play are marketed as a day trip to Dayton, and Dye said that organizers usually advertise in regional markets, such as Knoxville, Nashville and Atlanta. For the centennial, he said that festival organizers will likely expand the market for those advertisements in hopes of drawing visitors from a wider area.

Dorothy Anderson, with the Rhea Heritage and Preservation Foundation, said that organizers are also considering other events to help mark the Scopes Trial centennial, such as concerts, corn hole tournaments and horse and carriage rides.

While still looking ahead to the 100th anniversary, organizers are also working on this year’s festival, which will be held in mid-July and feature the play “The Scopes Trial: Destiny in Dayton.”

“The Scopes Trial: Destiny in Dayton” re-tells the story of a Rhea County high school teacher who was charged with violating a new law that prohibited teaching Darwin’s theory of human evolution in public schools.

Taken directly from the trial transcript, the words of William Jennings Bryan, Clarence Darrow, Tom Stewart and even John Scopes ring again in the courtroom where the trial took place.

“Destiny in Dayton” is produced by the Rhea Heritage Preservation Foundation as part of the Scopes Festival, which is set for July 14-15, with major financial support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, the City of Dayton and Rhea County.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Four Tennessee Cities Makes the List For 2023’s Most Overweight and Obese Cities
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Critics call TN GOP solemnization bill an invitation for lawsuits
Kingston, TN4 days ago
The Story of The Blue Hole at Red Clay State Park
Cleveland, TN6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Thrifting in Chattanooga: Ugly Duck Vintage
Chattanooga, TN1 day ago
Just Between Friends Sale Ongoing at Camp Jordan
East Ridge, TN2 days ago
DETAILS: IS CROSSVILLE LOSING THE ROCKY TOP TEN CINEMA?
Crossville, TN3 days ago
Hamilton County judge drops charges against Ryan Edwards
Chattanooga, TN23 hours ago
Brush Fire Consumes Five Acres on Lookout Mountain
Chattanooga, TN3 days ago
Health inspection finds lack of hand washing at Maryville breakfast restaurant
Maryville, TN5 days ago
Smith & Wesson, Amazon seeking employees at Blount County Job Fair
Maryville, TN2 days ago
Barn, Several vehicles destroyed by fire in Sale Creek
Sale Creek, TN3 days ago
Alcoa handyman accused of taking nearly $5,000 for work he never did
Alcoa, TN5 days ago
Truck Flips on I-24, Sends Two to Hospital
Chattanooga, TN2 days ago
Crash kills 29-year-old woman standing in Chattanooga highway Sunday; Driver charged
Chattanooga, TN2 days ago
Two found dead in Chattanooga Saturday
Chattanooga, TN9 days ago
Boy, 7, dies after accidentally shooting himself, police say
Cleveland, TN1 day ago
2 bodies found in 2 separate incidents on Brainerd Road, Gunbarrel Walmart Saturday
Chattanooga, TN9 days ago
The Dunlap Police Department shares warnings of counterfeit money
Dunlap, TN2 days ago
Warren County woman arrested for drug, child endangerment charges
Mcminnville, TN7 days ago
Follow-Up from Tuesday car vs. pole Crash in Rockwood
Rockwood, TN5 days ago
Man Found Dead in Yard in Rockwood
Rockwood, TN12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy