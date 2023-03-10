Open in App
Spring City, TN
The Herald News

Spring City ministry helps residents obtain high school education

By From staff reports,

5 days ago

Rockhouse Ministries and Programs in Spring City recently partnered with Faith Missionary Academy to offer residents the opportunity to complete their high school education.

“We are proud to honor Isaiah Renfroe as our first recipient to obtain his high school diploma,” Rockhouse officials said. “During the weeks of study to take the GED examination, Isaiah also worked a full time job, lived a sober life, did all the class requirements for substance abuse, which Rockhouse requires, and saved his own money to pay for both programs. This young man deserves a lot of credit for his hard work. He is proving daily that you can turn your life around and break the chains of addiction.”

If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, visit www.rockhouserecovery.com or call (423) 365-7077.

