Understaffing impacts 911 communication centers

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 9-1-1 center directors from across our area have concerns about serious staffing shortages and they say the problem is getting worse, almost by the day.

Some 911 directors are calling it a “crisis situation.” Eyewitness News spoke with 911 directors from across the region and they all tell similar stories. Many, like Luzerne County, are operating at anywhere from 30 to 50 percent of their usual staff. Their challenge is to not only attract new employees but more importantly to retain them.

“Luzerne County 911, What’s your emergency?” Those words are spoken about 1,000 times each and every day at the Luzerne County 911 Center. But the number of dispatchers, commonly called telecommunicators is on the decline and has been for years.

“Well, what we are seeing is a trend we have a high vacancy rate and they are leaving faster than we can replace them,” said Fred Rosencrans, Luzerne County 911 Executive Director.

Fred Rosencrans is the Executive Director of Luzerne County 911.

“In the last month I lost a 23-year employee a 25-year employee and a three-year employee and what we are seeing now is a trend due to the burnout rate and the high volumes of mandates that are given to staff the shift. Causing a ripple effect through our whole organization,” Rosencrans added.

Rosencrans says more than half of the 64 telecommunicators positions are vacant. Managers and supervisors have been assisting in handling 911 calls. Rosencrans says the county, like many businesses are facing a workers shortage.

“A lot of the other factors are starting salaries. It’s serious enough it made it to the governor’s desk. He’s looking at increasing 911 phone fees to help with the recruiting retention and starting salaries for telecommunications,” Rosencrans continued.

Eyewitness News spoke with Bill Tomolaitis who has answered calls for help for 20 years.

“This job safe to say is not for the faint of heart,” Mehalshick stated.

“No, it’s not for the faint of heart. You got to be thick-skinned, nerves of steel to deal with what we deal with on a daily basis. The news you get on these phones a normal person would not want to hear,” said Bill Tomolaitis, Luzerne County 911 Telecommunicator.

Luzerne County Council Member Tim McGinley says Luzerne County, may have to rethink how it recruits new staff.

"Maybe we have to get to the colleges. Someone who is a part-time college student to do it two or three days a week. That type of thing. You know we have to think out of the box as they say," McGinley added.

Rosencrans says as a last resort they may hire a third party to help hire staff. Last year. the Luzerne County Council approved a raise in the starting salary for trainees from $33,000 to around $37,500.

Eyewitness News spoke with the 911 Directors in Schuylkill and Lackawanna Counties. They too say it’s been a challenge to fill the vacant positions.

