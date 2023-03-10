Open in App
Detroit, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

6 Fun Ways to Celebrate 313 Day in Detroit

By Christina Clark,

5 days ago

313 Day, which is lovingly named after the iconic 313 area code, falls on March 13 every year and often features tons of events, specials, giveaways and more to honor and celebrate the Motor City. Here’s a sampling of what’s going on in Detroit on 313 Day proper, the weekend leading up to it, and beyond in 2023.

Happy 313 Day – Free Adoption Event

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control is hosting a free adoption event all weekend in celebration of 313 Day. All cats and dogs will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on shots. March 11-13. Friends of Detroit Animal Control, 7401 Chrysler Drive, Detroit ; facebook.com .

313 Day Weekend 2023

This annual hip-hop concert showcases some up-and-coming Detroit hip-hop stars including Kash Doll, Rocky Badd, Tee Grizzley, Courtney Bell and many others. As part of the event, Chanel Domonique, Active Minz, and AFLN will host entrepreneur workshops at various venues. Doors open promptly at 3:15 p.m. March 11-13. The Fillmore, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit ; Eventbrite.com .

Staycation Giveaway by Shinola Hotel

Shinola Hotel and local designer JonXGenius have teamed up on a line of custom 313 t-shirts exclusively available at the Shinola boutique on a first-come, first-served basis, and one lucky shopper will win a voucher for a free night at the hotel . March 13. Shinola Hotel, 1424 Woodward Ave., Detroit ; shinolahotel.com .

313 Day — It’s All About The “D”

Paint a 16×20 canvas of the Detroit skyline in celebration of 313 Day for $39. Bring your own snacks, beer, and wine. Advance registration is required. Ages 16 years and up only. You must be at least 21 years old to consume alcohol in the studio. March 13. Painting with a Twist Detroit, 1420 Washington Blvd., Detroit ; paintingwithatwist.com .

313 Day Celebration

The DSO is celebrating 313 Day by offering tickets to select shows for just $3.13. Eligible performances are Christian McBride’s New Jawn , Hadelich & Stravinsky, Leila Josefowicz & Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, Earth Day is Every Day, and Respect: Aretha Franklin Tribure. Sale on March 13. Snow dates vary by show. Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit ; dso.org .

313 Day Cookie Class

Chef Leah teaches a class on how to create different hair textures on a cookie as well as a variety of other piping techniques. Each guest will get four sugar cookies to decorate. Detroit-themed refreshments will be available. Adults only. March 18. Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center, second floor, 5800 Cass Ave., Detroit ; Eventbrite.com .

Find more things to do in Metro Detroit at HourDetroit.com .

The post 6 Fun Ways to Celebrate 313 Day in Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .

