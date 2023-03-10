Open in App
Rockford, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How soon is too soon to de-winterize your boat?

By John Clark,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSEor_0lEhv3aM00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cold, snowy weather has us all dreaming of summer. More specifically, getting the family schooner out of storage and heading toward the lake.

But how soon is too soon to DE-winterize your boat?

According to Boat Planet, if you dewinterize early, you risk exposing your boat engine to serious damage.

The best time to dewinterize your boat is after the last winter freeze. You’ll likely have to consult a local forecast .

The worst thing for your boat is a hard freeze, which occurs when water temperature dips below 32 degrees. If you do dewinterize too early, you may be able to use an engine compartment heater to keep the mechanical parts warm enough to prevent damage.

Boat Planet says some boat owners put a small cup of water in the cockpit or the boat’s trailer. If the water doesn’t freeze, the logic is that the engine block is good. If it does freeze, then they drain the block before any damage occurs to the motor.

That’s not to say you can’t enjoy boating in cooler temperatures…you just have to be careful.

And, remember, Fido likes boating as well!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rockford, IL newsLocal Rockford, IL
‘Anything that Floats’ race returns to Rock River
Rockford, IL4 hours ago
Rockford finally transforming downtown fountain into a splash pad
Rockford, IL22 hours ago
Rockford residents left without a home after apartment fire
Rockford, IL19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Roscoe firefighters rescue horse from cement trough
Roscoe, IL17 hours ago
Byron says excess chlorine was released into water system
Byron, IL1 day ago
How long does leftover pizza last in the fridge?
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Two local products in the running for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Illinois’
Rockford, IL22 hours ago
Rockford receives $375K funding for passenger rail study
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Perryville Road bridge closing for $227M construction project
Cherry Valley, IL1 day ago
Six men charged for flatbed trailers, truck theft from Pecatonica business
Pecatonica, IL23 hours ago
Gas prices jump in Rockford
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Study finds reusable water bottles contain 40,000 times more bacteria than a toilet seat
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Oregon’s greenspace one step closer to reality
Oregon, IL17 hours ago
Is it illegal to own a zebra in Illinois?
Ohio, IL3 hours ago
Rockford casino donates to African-American resource center
Rockford, IL21 hours ago
Missing mentally challenged Belvidere man found
Belvidere, IL2 days ago
Rockford residents can eat meat this St. Patrick’s Day, diocese says
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Small businesses receiving boost from City of Rockford
Rockford, IL2 days ago
People posing as Dixon city water workers to rob homes, police say
Dixon, IL17 hours ago
Police: Oregon 16-year-old taken into custody for domestic battery
Oregon, IL1 day ago
Police: Two men arrested for breaking into Byron, Oregon UPS drop boxes
Byron, IL1 day ago
FDA sets new guidelines for mammograms
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Auburn High headed to scholastic bowl state championship
Rockford, IL17 hours ago
Rocco Grimaldi’s added scoring touch a welcome addition to the Rockford IceHogs
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford area basketball players named to IBCA Boys’ All-State Teams
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Allen Lazard agrees to deal with the New York Jets; is Rodgers next to New York?
Rockford, IL16 hours ago
Freeport’s Zeke Vandenburgh performs for NFL scouts at Northwestern’s Pro Day
Freeport, IL15 hours ago
Former NIC-10 stars to play in the Women’s NCAA Tournament
Rockford, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy