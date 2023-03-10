Open in App
Huntsville, AL
See more from this location?
UPI News

'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' returns to OWN on April 8

By Tonya Pendleton,

5 days ago

March 10 (UPI) -- Love and Marriage Huntsville is the No.1 show on the OWN Network, per an OWN press release, and it's returning on April 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFEKB_0lEhumzT00
The cast of "Love and Marriage: Huntsville" will celebrate their 100th episode this season. Photo courtesy of OWN Network

Melody Holt and Martell Holt, Kimmi Grant and Maurice Scott, Marsau Scott and LaTisha Scott, and Tiffany Whitlow and Louis Whitlow will be joined this season by beauty entrepreneur Stormi Steele and her husband, Courtney Beasley. Scott's cousin Keke Jabbar also joins the cast.

"At the center of our programming is our purpose: to make sure our audience is reflected and sees themselves-their stories, families and community in a nuanced and layered way," Tina Perry, the president of OWN in September when several reality shows, including L&M Huntsville, were renewed.

"The success of these shows tells us that we are meeting this goal, and it's deeply gratifying."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Oprah Winfrey Network (@owntv)

.

The Alabama version of the reality franchise that includes L&M: D.C. , was created by Carlos King whose Kingdom Reign Entertainment is also behind OWN's Belle Collective. L&M: Huntsville will air its 100th show on April 1. King will host an all-new retrospective special, Love & Marriage: Huntsville: Celebrating 100 Episodes on April 1 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Per OWN, in the season premiere, "A Holt and a Prayer," Melody, who has been laying low, helps Kimmi celebrate a positive step in her cancer battle. Stormi and Courtney do not see eye to eye and while Martell wants Melody to pray about their relationship, he has a new love interest.

News quiz:

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Grown & Gospel’: Meet the Cast of the New Reality Series
Detroit, MI9 days ago
Destiny Payton Isn’t Included in Promo for New Season of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’
Huntsville, AL4 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
‘RHOA’ Star, Drew Sidora, Filed for Divorce One Hour Before Husband Ralph Pittman
Atlanta, GA13 days ago
RHOA’s Peter Thomas Is Acquitted Of Assault Charges For Allegedly Choking Woman In Baltimore
Baltimore, MD14 days ago
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Robyn Brown Were Spotted With a Mystery Blonde: Identity Revealed
Las Vegas, NV15 days ago
Usher Gives His ‘Favorite Auntie’ Anita Baker Her Flowers As She Kicked Off ‘The Songstress Tour’
Atlanta, GA27 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
‘Married at First Sight’: Jasmine Reveals Airris Slept With Someone She Knew Two Weeks Before Their Wedding
Nashville, TN26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy