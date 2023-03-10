'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' returns to OWN on April 8

March 10 (UPI) -- Love and Marriage Huntsville is the No.1 show on the OWN Network, per an OWN press release, and it's returning on April 8.

The cast of "Love and Marriage: Huntsville" will celebrate their 100th episode this season. Photo courtesy of OWN Network

Melody Holt and Martell Holt, Kimmi Grant and Maurice Scott, Marsau Scott and LaTisha Scott, and Tiffany Whitlow and Louis Whitlow will be joined this season by beauty entrepreneur Stormi Steele and her husband, Courtney Beasley. Scott's cousin Keke Jabbar also joins the cast.

"At the center of our programming is our purpose: to make sure our audience is reflected and sees themselves-their stories, families and community in a nuanced and layered way," Tina Perry, the president of OWN in September when several reality shows, including L&M Huntsville, were renewed.

"The success of these shows tells us that we are meeting this goal, and it's deeply gratifying."

The Alabama version of the reality franchise that includes L&M: D.C. , was created by Carlos King whose Kingdom Reign Entertainment is also behind OWN's Belle Collective. L&M: Huntsville will air its 100th show on April 1. King will host an all-new retrospective special, Love & Marriage: Huntsville: Celebrating 100 Episodes on April 1 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Per OWN, in the season premiere, "A Holt and a Prayer," Melody, who has been laying low, helps Kimmi celebrate a positive step in her cancer battle. Stormi and Courtney do not see eye to eye and while Martell wants Melody to pray about their relationship, he has a new love interest.

