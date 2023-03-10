Ocean County Man Charged With Arson And Robbery

Ricardo Buitron (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

LAKEWOOD – A man was accused of robbing a man and then setting two fires in one night.

Ricardo Buitron, 21, of Lakewood, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Arson, Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.

On March 9, at around 11:30 p.m., a man came to police headquarters and told them he was a victim of a robbery in the area of Lexington Avenue and Fourth Street. The suspect threatened the man with a pair of scissors. The victim said he pushed the suspect away and he fled.

Police said they went to the area to look for him, and were flagged down by someone who said a fire started behind a business. These officers put out the fire and started cleaning up the debris when they noticed another fire and put that out. The fires were contained to a sweatshirt and a cardboard box that had both been doused with flammable liquid. The odor of gasoline was present inside the building, which had businesses and residences.

The witness who told them about the fire gave a description of the suspect, which matched the description of the suspect of the robbery. Investigation led to Buitron as the perpetrator and he was arrested shortly thereafter, police said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer thanked the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime-Arson Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit for their cooperative assistance in connection with this investigation leading to Buitron’s apprehension.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.