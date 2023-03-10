Lil Nas X Cozies Up to Elton John, Miley Cyrus & More at Star-Studded Versace Show

Lil Nas X took to social media on Thursday (March 9) to show off his star-studded day at the latest Versace fashion show in West Hollywood.

“I [heart] donatella,” the “Industry Baby” rapper captioned his slideshow from the event for the label’s fall/winter 2023 collection, which showed him decked out in a glittery fringed top, black skirt, boots and Versace underwear as he hung out with the likes of Elton John , Miley Cyrus , Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway.

In one pic, he even got a big hug from Donatella Versace herself, who returned the love in the comments of his post, writing, “And I love you!!!!!!” Ice Spice also hyped up her fellow rapper, simply commenting, “stunning” on the high-fashion photos.

Of course, Lil Nas X already has connections to both Sir Elton (who joined him on Montero album cut “One of Me”) and Cyrus (who collaborated on album closer “Am I Dreaming”; her famous dad was also featured on X’s 2018 breakout hit “Old Town Road (Remix)”).

In February, the Grammy winner used a Twitter Q&A with fans to tease the possibility that the hotly awaited follow-up to his debut album could arrive as soon as this summer. “It’s mostly planning now. i could easily just release music but i have to build moments around this s–t. i have to go bigger than before!” he promised at the time.

Next, LNX is set to play the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival later this month with fellow headliners Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Little Big Town.

Check out Lil Nas rubbing elbows with all his famous pals at the Versace show on his Instagram post .

