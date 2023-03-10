Ohio State F Brice Sensabaugh OUT vs. Michigan State at Big Ten Tournament

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without Brice Sensabaugh, their top scorer for the quarterfinals matchup of the Big Ten Tournament against the Michigan State Spartans.

Ohio State will try to continue its run in the Big Ten Tournament without its leading scorer.

The Buckeyes will be without freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh after suffering what is being called "knee soreness." Sensabaugh scored 16 points in Ohio State's 73-69 win against No. 5 seed Iowa on Thursday.

Sensabugh left Thursday's game early after the Buckeyes took a three-point lead. The projected first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft would watch with the final 3:17 from the bench, sitting alongside athletic trainer Brad Watson.

As the No. 13 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the Buckeyes have yet to rest since Wednesday's initial tip-off. After defeating Wisconsin in the opening round, Ohio State quickly turned to face off against the dreaded Hawkeyes' defense.

Sensabaugh, who averaged 16.3 points per game this season along with 5.4 rebounds, scored nine points against the Badgers and totaled 11 rebounds. Should the Buckeyes advance to the semifinals with a win over No. 4 Michigan State, the 6-6, 235-pound freshman might return for a shot at the conference title.

Without Sensabaugh, Ohio State would need to trust its veteran talent to carry the load. Sixth-year forward Justice Sueing, fifth-year guard/forward Isaac Likekele and third-year wing Gene Brown III could all expand their minutes in place of the freshman. Of the three, Sueing is currently averaging the most points per game at 12.2. Brown, who's played in 20 games this season, is only averaging 2.6 points per game, but is shooting 50 percent from the field and 33.3 percent in 3-point range.

Tip-off from the United Center is set for 2:30 p.m. E.T.

