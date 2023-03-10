Open in App
Arlington County, VA
Virginia Middle School Placed On Lockdown To Investigate 'Written Threat' (DEVELOPING)

By Zak Failla,

5 days ago

An Arlington middle school was placed into a temporary lockdown on Friday afternoon as the police investigated a reported “written threat” that was discovered.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, March 10, a spokesperson from Arlington Public Schools advised that Gunston Middle School had been placed in lockdown due to the undisclosed threat that was reported.

Police were called to the building to investigate the threat, though at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, the Arlington County Police Department said that students and staff were safe, though they continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

No additional information was provided by the police or school district.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

