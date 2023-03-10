P Terry’s Burger Stand to Open Two Central Texas Locations in 2023

The iconic Austin-based burger chain P Terry’s will soon be opening two Austin-area locations, according to public records. The eateries will be located at 825 West Whitestone Blvd in Cedar Park and the other at 2425 East 7th Street in east Austin, near downtown.

Founded in 2005 by Patrick and Kathy Terry, P Terry’s has sought to achieve that mythic American ideal: “the classic burger stand of the ’50s and ’60s, when small-town hospitality was the standard.” The chain is known for its simple menu of hamburgers, fries, and shakes, with the option to customize burgers to one’s exact liking.

Despite having recently reached Patrick Terry himself for a brief interview regarding the upcoming Bastrop location, he did not respond to requests for comment regarding these two crucial developments.

No official information is yet available regarding opening dates and the company’s official website still has not listed these two locations (the Cedar Park location referred to as #32 and the east Austin as #30 — Bastrop is #31).

Until the moment arrives for the much-anticipated locations to open their doors, readers can readily try the famous local chain all over Austin and other select locations in the Central Texas area.

