Maxi-Cosi and Safety 1st recall 60,000 car seats

By Emma Pitts,

5 days ago
The safety notices page is pictured in this screenshot from the Maxi-Cosi webpage on Friday, March 10, 2023. | Maxicosi.com

Nearly 60,000 Safety 1st and Maxi-Cosi car seats are being recalled over fears that a child could be unrestrained in a car crash, leading to injuries.

Consumer Reports said multiple models are part of the recall. The issue is fears that the car seats’ self-retracting lower anchoring systems on certain models “fail to conform” to federal safety standards, according to their parent company, cited by Local10.com .

Maxi-Cosi’s recall news release said , “Consumers may continue to safely use these car seats with the base installed using the vehicle belt, or with carrier shell only installation using the vehicle belt, consistent with the existing instruction booklet and labels. A free replacement base will be sent directly to you when it becomes available.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also reported the issue, saying that consumers with recalled carseats will get safe replacements free of charge and should expect owner notification letters by April 7.

According to Consumer Reports , these are the affected models:

• Safety 1st onBoard 35 SecureTech IC351 rear-facing infant seats manufactured between May 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023.

• Maxi-Cosi Coral XP IC313 seats manufactured between May 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2023.

• Maxi-Cosi Mico XP Max IC337 seats manufactured between Jan. 1, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2023.

• Maxi-Cosi Mico XP IC336 and IC338 seats manufactured between Sept. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2023.

• Maxi-Cosi Micro Luxe+ IC370 seats manufactured between Jan. 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023.

• Maxi-Cosi Infant Base IC335 seat bases manufactured between Jan. 1, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2023

To make sure your child’s car seat is safe, you can register it with the Dorel Juvenile Consumer Care team at 1-877-657-9546 or RetractableLatchRecall@djgusa.com .

