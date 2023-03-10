Deion Sanders Jr. tells fans to 'Expect Greatness' from Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

There likely hasn't been a program with more anticipation building around them than Colorado.

The Buffs went from being one of the worst teams in college football to hiring one of the biggest names in the sport's existence as their head coach. Deion Sanders will now be roaming the sidelines for Colorado, coaching a team that he has completely revamped, adding over 40 new players from the transfer portal and recruiting ranks.

Among all of the talented players he brought in, two of them stand out the most in former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter, and his own son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. The two were both stars at Jackson State, and are looking to help Coach Prime turn around Colorado.

While many people like Paul Finebaum had been doubting Sanders and what he will accomplish at Colorado, Fox Sports' RJ Young recently expressed a ton of faith in the Buffs by having them ranked No. 20 in his spring top-25 . He wasn't alone in praising the Buffs, as another one of Coach Prime's sons, Deion Sanders Jr., was interviewed by 247Sports and said that the college football world should expect greatness from his brother, Hunter, and the Buffs roster in 2023.

Sanders Jr. went on to explain that there is a whole new culture in Boulder, and also hinted that the Buffs are expecting to add some more talent.

The clip ends with him saying that while many people won't be expecting much from the Buffs, the belief around the program is that Colorado will shock the nation this next season. We have already seen the program grow in popularity, with the spring game selling a record amount of tickets, and top recruits from all over the country now having interest in the program.

It's safe to say that the college football world has been put on notice by the Buffs.