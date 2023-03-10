(MIKE WILLIAMS | THE GRAHAM LEADER) The Lady Blues welcome Meagan Brooks (far right) after her grand slam Friday, March 3 during the sixth inning of the Lady Blues’ 8-0 win over Breckenridge at Iowa Park High School. The Lady Blues finished 1-1-2 after both games Saturday, March 4 ended in ties at the end of the 90-minute time limit.

Lady Blues softball play in Iowa Park tournament
Mike Williams

The Lady Blues took on four teams at the rain-impacted Iowa Park tournament this weekend. Rain shortened the Lady Blues’ first game of the weekend Thursday, March 2 against Iowa Park and forced a schedule change Friday, March 3.



After opening the weekend with a 6-0 loss to former district rivals Iowa Park, the Lady Blues bounced back Friday with an 8-0 win over Breckenridge and finished two games Saturday, March 4 with ties in time-shortened games.



Iowa Park 6, Lady Blues 0



The Lady Blues and Lady Hawks were not strangers to each other when both teams took the field Thursday morning. After spending several years as district rivals, the Lady Hawks dropped to 3A after the recent UIL redistricting and reclassification.



Iowa Park’s Callista Barett held the Lady Blues’ bats with 14 strikeouts over 5.1 innings



Emily Lawson represented the Lady Blues’ lone hit in the game with a one-out single to left field during the top of the fifth inning. A pair of strikeouts left Lawson stranded on first base.



The Lady Blues gave up one error in the game.



Lady Blues 8, Breckenridge 0



Reese Calhoun threw a shutout, and the Lady Blues’ defense played error-free softball on their way to their lone weekend win.



Two walks and an error gave the Lady Blues a bases-loaded situation with no outs to open the game. Zoey Harrell grounded out to the shortstop while bringing in Tatum Westerman for the game’s first run. The bases were loaded a second time when Lawson walked to end a 10-pitch at-bat in which Lawson hit six foul balls. Paris Tate followed with the third walk of the inning to bring home Rainey Ortegon. Jaysea Rickels singled to center field to bring home Meagan Brooks for the third run of the inning.



The Lady Blues added a fourth run during the top of the third inning. Rickels reached base with a one-out single to left field. After a line out by Bobbie Jo Hart, Rickels stole second base and was brought home on a single to shortstop by Jayden Harrell.



Brooks capped the game with a grand slam during the sixth inning. Jayden Harrell opened the inning with a double to right field. Following a walk to Westerman, Calhoun bunted to load the bases. Brooks hit the 2-1 pitch over center field to give the Lady Blues an 8-0 lead. Westerman, Brooks and Ortegon each had two runs to lead the Lady Blues. Calhoun gave up two hits and one walk to take the win.



Lady Blues 4, Caprock 4



Zoey Harrell struck out nine batters in the first of two time-shortened ties Saturday. The Lady Blues led early but could not hold on for the win.



Westerman, Calhoun and Brooks each had hits to open the bottom of the first inning. Following her lead-off single, Westerman reached third base on a double by Calhoun. Westerman and Calhoun each scored on a two-RBI double to center field by Brooks. Lawson was hit by the second pitch of her at-bat, giving the Lady Blues two runners with one out in the inning, but ground outs by Tate and Ortegon ended the inning.



The Lady Blues gave up a pair of two-out runs in the top of the second inning to allow Caprock to even the game at 2-2. Brooks earned her third RBI of the game with a two-out RBI single, which brought Rickles home from third base.



Grace Morales provided Caprock’s response in the top of the fourth inning. With a runner on second base and two outs, Grace hit a two-run home run over right field to give her team a 4-3 lead.



Calhoun provided the game-tying run in the bottom half of the inning. After a ground out by Westerman, Calhoun singled and was followed by walks to Brooks and Zoey Harrell. Lawson brought home Calhoun with a ground ball to center field.



The Lady Blues could not score the game-winning run with the bases loaded and one out in the inning. Olga Morales, running for Brooks, was picked off at third base before a walk to Tate. Ortegon grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.



The game was called due to the 90-minute time limit after the fifth inning.



Lady Blues 5, Burkburnett 5



The Lady Blues closed the tournament with another familiar opponent in former district rival Burkburnett. After trailing 2-1 through three innings, a four-run fourth inning gave the Lady Blues a two-run lead going into the fifth inning. An error and two runs in the top of the fifth allowed the Lady Bulldogs to tie the game before the 90-minute clock expired.



After giving up a pair of two-out runs, the Lady Blues cut their deficit in half in the bottom half of the first inning. Calhoun reached first base on a one-out single to right field. Brooks followed with a five-pitch walk. Jayden Harrell entered as a courtesy runner for Brooks after the walk and reached second base on a passed ball to Zoey Harrell. Brooks reached third base on the same pitch and scored on an RBI single to center field. A pair of strikeouts ended the inning.



Natalee Gray opened the second inning with a solo home run to take a 3-1 lead. The Lady Blues avoided more runs with a runner in scoring position when Delaney Reitz flew out to end the top half of the inning.



Tate and Ortegon singled to open the bottom of the fourth inning. Both runners advanced on a double steal with Rickels at bat. Morales brought home Tate on an RBI single to third base. Westerman followed with an RBI single to second base, bringing home Morales. Calhoun, who singled to reach first base, scored on an error by the Lady Bulldogs’ pitcher.



Gray hit a two-RBI double in the fifth inning to tie the game. Ortegon caught Kennedy Smith trying to score after tagging up at third base on a fly ball out in right field. Ortegon’s throw to Brooks was in time to tag Smith out at home and end the inning. The Lady Blues were not able to regain the lead when time expired.



“I thought it was a good tournament for us,” Lady Blues coach Adam Arrington said. “We started out against Iowa Park, who has been solid. They reached the state tournament (last year). We battled the rain all day (Thursday). We hit the ball well and (had) solid defense (against) Breckenridge. (Sunday) we played Amarillo Caprock and Burkburnett. (Against Caprock) we left a lot of runners on base. We had zero errors (Saturday) so I think our defense is turning the corner and getting to that point where we want it. We had a runner on second (against) Burkburnett and just couldn’t get her home. I thought we made good contact on the ball, our pitchers got us routine ground balls and fly balls and our defense played solid. That’s all I can ask for (at) this point of the season.”



After a scheduled home game against Bridgeport yesterday, the Lady Blues will host their annual tournament this weekend at the Graham High School softball fields. The tournament schedule will be posted on grahamleader.com when it is made available.