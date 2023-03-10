Open in App
Genius Social Media Posts by the National Park Service Have People Totally Obsessed

By Kathleen Joyce,

5 days ago

In this modern information age, social media presence is everything. For example, nowadays doing something as simple as posting a video of your business with a giant dancing cat can turn your unknown body shop into an international sensation overnight .

Even the National Parks Service knows the importance of having a big social media presence. They've been taking to Twitter to get people hooked on the big outdoors- and everyone is loving it. The NPS's wacky posts have drawn the attention of tons of folks online, like TikToker @brookescollins .

LOL! So that's the "man" behind the fire national park -themed memes that have swept the socials lately! We have this quippy prairie dog to thank for a lot of laughs over the past few weeks, with hits like these:

Seriously, kudos to whoever is running the socials for the National Parks Service.  We're big fans of their work- genuinely! In this day and age, when every corporate account has to post and make memes and grab clicks and attention, even the best bits and quippiest tweets can feel a little cynical at times.

We love seeing it from the National Parks Service, though, because they're not just any other business- they're the agency responsible for protecting many of America's most beautiful lands even in the face of constant political turmoil and environmental degradation. If a silly social media presence helps get more eyes on our national parks and fires more people up about them, we're all for it- dated references to 90's throwback hits and all.

