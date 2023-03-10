Genius Social Media Posts by the National Park Service Have People Totally Obsessed

In this modern information age, social media presence is everything. For example, nowadays doing something as simple as posting a video of your business with a giant dancing cat can turn your unknown body shop into an international sensation overnight .

Even the National Parks Service knows the importance of having a big social media presence. They've been taking to Twitter to get people hooked on the big outdoors- and everyone is loving it. The NPS's wacky posts have drawn the attention of tons of folks online, like TikToker @brookescollins .

LOL! So that's the "man" behind the fire national park -themed memes that have swept the socials lately! We have this quippy prairie dog to thank for a lot of laughs over the past few weeks, with hits like these:

Seriously, kudos to whoever is running the socials for the National Parks Service. We're big fans of their work- genuinely! In this day and age, when every corporate account has to post and make memes and grab clicks and attention, even the best bits and quippiest tweets can feel a little cynical at times.

We love seeing it from the National Parks Service, though, because they're not just any other business- they're the agency responsible for protecting many of America's most beautiful lands even in the face of constant political turmoil and environmental degradation. If a silly social media presence helps get more eyes on our national parks and fires more people up about them, we're all for it- dated references to 90's throwback hits and all.

