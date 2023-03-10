(THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Members of the Graham Parks and Recreation board meet Tuesday, Feb. 28. The board spoke on the fact that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission did not award a grant to the city.

Phase two parks grant not awarded by TPWD News Staff Fri, 03/10/2023 - 1:22 pmThomas Wallner editor@grahamleader.com

In January, it was announced the city was not approved for Texas Parks and Wildlife grant funding for phase two of their parks improvement project. The Graham Parks and Recreation Board met last week and discussed the next steps for planning phase two.



The city of Graham received $1.3 million from the Brazos River Authority for park improvement projects in June 2018. The funding was received for the Salt Creek Park project to turn the floodplain along Salt Creek into a park for the city with a waiver of liability to the BRA.



The city set aside $1.2 million with the hopes to use that funding on the first two phases of the project. In October 2019, the Graham City Council was presented a multi-phase plan which would occur over subsequent years for the parks project.



The Graham City Council approved the 2019 Park Improvement Study Executive Summary prepared by the engineering company Jacob Martin, LLC, and authorized the Graham Parks and Recreation board to give the engineering company the authority to apply for grants with TPWD in October 2019.



The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission announced the approval of over $9.8 million in local parks grants Thursday, Jan. 26. Jacob & Martin Project Manager Tristan King spoke to the board Tuesday, Feb. 28 about the city not making the cutoff for a grant.



“We did not get funded for phase two. The city was about midway through the rank. There was 52 applications submitted, I believe. One of the things that I think will help with the phase two application is they raised the funding amount to $750,000. So we can increase the project from half-million city dollars, half-million Parks and Wildlife dollars to ($750,000), so (...) a $1.5 million phase two project,” he said. “(...) Since we just got funding for phase one, they’re probably saying, ‘Hey, they already got our money. We’re gonna give it to somebody else this round.’ So having a year in between I don’t think is a bad thing.”



Phase two of the parks improvement project includes multi-use fields at the Brazos River Authority (BRA) property along Salt Creek, a pavilion and an amphitheater.



The trails and parks grant programs through TPWD are scored based on planning, goals and objectives, timeline and cost, site design, organization capacity, under-served populations and through a number of other criteria.



The Local Park Grant Program provides 50% matching grants on a reimbursement basis to those who are accepted as eligible applicants. The grants are funded each year following an application deadline which are evaluated using the Priority Scoring System and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission makes the final decision on the awarding of the program funds.



The city was approved for two grants in May 2021, one in the amount of $450,950 for a Local Parks grant and one in the amount of $200,000 for Recreational Trails grant, but federal release of the funding was not approved until late 2022 with city council approval in December 2022.



“The reason why this is taking so long is how Texas Parks is funding their half a million is through federal money. So we’ve had to go through all these extra steps to get federal approval for the park including the National Park Service, the Historical Commissions, (...) so there’s been all these different groups that have had to evaluate and approve our plan,” Mayor and Parks and Recreation Board President Alex Heartfield said in December 2022.



Despite moving forward on the parks grant for the project, the city is still waiting on the phase one grant funding from TPWD to submit the phase two trails grant.



“We did not submit the phase two trails grant. We submitted phase one, it got approved (and) it’s just waiting on Parks and Wildlife,” King said. “(...) My recommendation would be wait, see how far we get with that money and then we can continue with (a) phase two trails (grant submission).”



The phase one parks improvement project includes improvements at Fireman’s Park. Those improvements will be renovations to the two bathrooms to be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible, upgrades to ADA accessible playground equipment, the addition of two dog parks, improvements to the Old Ag Barn and the addition of nine disc golf holes at Fireman’s Park and another 18-hole course.



During the meeting last week the board approved a design presented by King for playground equipment at Fireman’s Park. Heartfield said in a city council meeting Thursday, March 2 that the city is shooting to have the playground equipment in by August.



“We had a couple of proposals (for playground equipment) that we looked at. We decided on one design with some modifications,” Heartfield said Thursday. “So our hope is that the next meeting which is (March 21) we’ll be able to approve the playground equipment and then we should, based on the timeline given to us, be able to start breaking ground in mid-to-end of July and have new playground equipment at Fireman’s Park by the end of August.”



During the parks board meeting Tuesday, Heartfield discussed a potential addition to the parks project application. Heartfield had a meeting regarding the National Fitness Campaign which has partnerships with cities and towns across Texas to promote health and wellness through outdoor Fitness Court facilities.



“I would say if we’re going to do this, I would want our portion to be donated. We would need to find groups (such as) the hospital (and) other groups that are willing to put up some money to make this happen,” Heartfield said.



He said the National Fitness Campaign and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas offer grants opportunities of about $50,000 for the project.