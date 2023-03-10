(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO | NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE) Ellen Morris was presented the Ed Wright Community Service award for Graham at the North Central Texas College Starlite Gala held Friday, Feb. 24 at the WinStar Convention Center. Shown from left to right are NCTC Board of Regents Chair Karla Metzler, NCTC Vice Chancellor of External Affairs Debbie Sharp, Ellen Morris and NCTC Chancellor Dr. Brent Wallace.

NCTC Foundation Gala honors Ellen Morris News Staff Fri, 03/10/2023 - 1:19 pm

The North Central Texas College Foundation held its annual Starlite Gala Friday, Feb. 24 honoring individuals and organizations that have given of their time and resources to further NCTC and their local communities.



The Starlite Gala was held at the WinStar Convention Center with attendance over 500 guests.



The NCTC Foundation established the Ed Wright Community Service Award to recognize individuals, organizations, and/or businesses for meritorious service to the college and/or the community.



The Ed Wright Community Service Award for the Graham campus went to Ellen Morris.



“Morris has faithfully advocated for and supported education in the Graham community,” NCTC Graham Campus Director Dr. Magen Bunyard said. “From her time as a teacher with Graham ISD to her efforts in establishing an NCTC campus in Graham in 2009 to her continued work to expand and enhance NCTC course and program offerings for Graham citizens.”



Morris was an active member of the NCTC Graham Foundation Board from 2010 through 2021 and provided leadership as Vice President of the board. She has played a vital role in supporting and promoting the Red River Promise program through her interactions with community members and participation in a video to convey the value of the program and its positive impact on the future of the Graham community.



In 2021, she was appointed by the Mayor of Graham, Neal Blanton, to chair an advisory committee to support the work of NCTC in Graham. Her involvement on the advisory committee led to her role as an ex-officio member of the NCTC Board of Regents. She has attended Board meetings and provided updates about the programs and activities on the Graham campus as well as communicated the commitment of the Graham community to NCTC and meeting the education and workforce needs in the area.



Her devotion to education and the Graham community as well as her commitment to service is not only a reflection of her personal values, but also a continuation of the legacy of community involvement and service demonstrated by her parents – Mary Pitcock and the late Louis Pitcock.



“In my role as the director of the Graham campus I have the pleasure of visiting with her often, and I treasure the time I spend with her,” Bunyard said. “Her dedication to education, the Graham community, and NCTC is inspiring.”



NCTC Foundation Board President Phil Neelley, along with NCTC Chancellor Dr. Brent Wallace and NCTC Board of Regents Chair Karla Metzler recognized inductees into the NCTC Foundation Honor Circle.

The NCTC College Ensemble entertained guests during dinner and throughout the night and NCTC scholarship recipients shared their stories about the impact that scholarships have made on their lives.



Wallace thanked those in attendance for their support of the college, the NCTC Foundation, and especially for the students.



“The student stories you have heard this evening are the full reason that NCTC exists,” Wallace said. “We have always had a heart for our students.”



For more information about helping provide scholarships through donations to the NCTC Foundation or about membership in the NCTC Alumni Association, contact Debbie Sharp by email at dsharp@nctc.edu.