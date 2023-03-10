Open in App
Vero Beach, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Student With Gun Arrested At Vero Beach High School

By Joel Malkin,

5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A high school student on Florida's Treasure Coast has been arrested for bringing a gun to school.

Officials at Vero Beach High School say they received a tip on Friday that a student may have had a weapon in their backpack. Indian River County Sheriff's deputies investigated and found the gun.

Earlier today we received a tip regarding a VBHS student who was suspected to have a weapon in their backpack., This...

Posted by School District of Indian River County on Friday, March 10, 2023

In a Facebook post, school officials say the student is in custody and will not return as a student at the school.

There was no threat to the campus, but extra law enforcement has been on campus today out of an abundance of caution.

A student at the same school was arrested in November for making threatening comments and having a loaded gun on campus.

