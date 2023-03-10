(MIKE WILLIAMS | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Levi May (pictured against Brock) earned a save in the Steers’ 5-3 win over West Plains Saturday, March 4 in Wichita Falls.

Steers go 1-3 in ACS tourney News Staff Fri, 03/10/2023 - 1:12 pmMike Williams sports@grahamleader.com

The Graham Steers struggled to find wins over the weekend at the American Cancer Society baseball tournament. Brock High School and Hoskins Field in Wichita Falls hosted the Steers in games March 3-4.



The Steers opened the tournament with a shutout loss Friday, March 3 to Brock. Later in the day, the Steers gave up runs late in a loss to Paradise. After a loss Saturday, March 4 to Canyon, the Steers bounced back to close the tournament with a win over West Plains.



Brock 9, Steers 0



For three innings, the Steers battled 3A state semi-finalists Brock in a closely-contested game. Ryder Taylor pitched into double plays in back-to-back innings and the Steers had a runner in scoring position early. The game began to fall apart with a five-run fourth inning from the Eagles and continued with three more runs in the fifth inning.



Nolan Casbeer reached second base with two walks pitched to the Steers in the first inning. Casbeer was called out at third base when Colter Johnston hit into a fielder’s choice to end the top of the first inning.



Ryder Taylor entered the third inning having thrown four strikeouts but gave up three walks in the inning. The first walk was wiped out when Tyler Moody hit into a double play. Jaxson Cook followed with a walk and was brought home by Ian Fuchs, who had six RBIs in the game.



The Steers gave up eight unearned runs on five errors in the game.



Paradise 5, Steers 4



The Steers took a 3-0 lead early and allowed Paradise to take the lead with two runs in the third and fifth innings. Both teams scored runs in the sixth inning.



Tate Loesch opened the game by reaching first base on an error by the second baseman. Casbeer hit an RBI double to center field to bring home Loesch and take a 1-0 lead.



The Steers added two runs in the top of the second inning. Cameron Calhoun reached second base after an error in right field. He was brought home on an RBI single by Loesch. Ty Carter entered the game as a courtesy runner for Loesch following the single. Carter was brought home on an RBI line drive by Johnson.



After throwing a strikeout to open the bottom of the third inning, Loesch gave up back-to-back singles. An error at shortstop aided in the first eventual run with two outs. An RBI double to left field cut the Steers’ lead to one at 3-2. Paradise took the lead with two runs on a double to left field with one out.



Loesch brought in the Steers’ final run of the game with an RBI single, bringing home Tripp Mahaney in the top of the sixth inning. Loesch had two hits, two RBIs and one run scored in the loss.



Canyon 7, Graham 2



The Steers overcame a slow start Saturday morning in their loss to Canyon but struggled late in the game. Noah Jilek struggled in five innings of pitching, giving up six hits and four earned runs.



After falling behind 2-0 by giving up runs in the second and third innings, the Steers drew even in the top of the fourth inning. Casbeer opened the inning with a ground ball single. He was advanced to second base with a sacrifice bunt by Jilek. Johnson brought home Casbeer with a double to center field and scored on an error at third base during the next at-bat.



The Steers gave up five runs over the final three innings to take their third loss.



Steers 5, West Plains 3



The Steers held off West Plains during a middle-inning rally to close the ACS tournament with a win. Jilek put the Steers on the scoreboard first after reaching via an error at third base during the top of the second inning. A one-out triple by Mahaney brought home Jilek. Luke McCain entered as a courtesy runner for Mahaney, who was pitching for the Steers, and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Mason Milton.



Three more runs during the third inning propelled the Steers to their win. Loesch singled to open the inning and Casbeer walked. Johnson was hit by pitch to load the bases. A single by Jilek brought home Loesch. Ty Thompson grounded into a fielder’s choice and reached first base. Casbeer scored on the play and Jilek was called out at second base. Mahaney brought in Johnson with a sacrifice fly to left field.



An error in the fourth inning allowed the Wolves to score an unearned run. A double play following two walks helped the Steers escape without further damage.



After hosting Stephenville on Tuesday, March 7 to open the district schedule, the Steers will participate in the Bowie tournament with games at Henrietta and Boyd.