White Center, WA
What Now Seattle

Tims Tavern Gets New Home In White Center

By Derek Yates,

5 days ago

Co-Owners Matt O’Toole and Mason Reed of Tim’s Tavern are reopening at the old Drunky Two Shoes located at 9655 16th Ave SW in White Center .

White Center Now first reported that after closing about a year and a half ago in Greenwood, Tim’s Tavern is coming back bigger and better than before. Its old space was about 1000 square feet, but the venue will now be rocking two music stages and have an Airstream bar out back. There will also be a separate area honoring the Seattle music scene with various memorabilia with that space being used for various events such as acoustic sessions and trivia nights.

The establishment will be for all all ages except for the occasional 21+ shows with quality food and bar service. Hours of operation will continue to expand after the initial open.

Expected opening is March 31, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xu5H9_0lEhmcJB00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RzcL_0lEhmcJB00
Photo: Official


