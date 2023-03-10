Open in App
Portland, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Portland singer-songwriter returns home for benefit concert Saturday

By Erin McCullough,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zonh1_0lEhjaim00

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Those looking for a good time in Portland can see a legacy songwriter perform this weekend and help historic preservation at the same time.

Ronnie McDowell will be performing two shows Saturday at Portland’s Temple Theatre, which is undergoing extensive renovations from the Portland Preservation Foundation. In 2013, the organization purchased the historic theatre, which operated from 1937-1956, in order to preserve the history of the downtown Portland area.

McDowell is a Portland native, though he now lives in Hendersonville. He told News 2 the work done to the theatre was “probably about the most beautiful restoration project I’ve ever seen.”

Hillsboro Village event venue reopens for everyone

“They have put their heart and soul into it, and we are doing a show there this Saturday,” he said.

McDowell’s experience with the theatre comes mostly from stories, as it closed by the time he was in the first grade. His older siblings, however, were able to visit the theatre prior to its closure.

“They would tell me stories about seeing Gene Autry and Roy Rodgers and all the cowboy stars,” he told News 2. “They would see monster movies or whatever was out at the time, but I never got to go.”

McDowell said he’s looking forward to entertaining the crowds at the theatre this weekend as he returns to his hometown.

“I have a lot of wonderful memories of growing up in Portland. I graduated there—barely—in 1968, and I went straight to Vietnam. I’m a three-term combat veteran, and when I got out of Vietnam, I started writing songs. I wrote songs for everybody—that’s how I got into the business.”

NASHVILLE 2023: Looking at Music City’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it

“Everybody” includes high-profile stars like Porter Wagner, Billy Walker, Roy Drusky, George Strait, Tanya Tucker and even Johnny Cash .

McDowell is still writing songs today, including his own hits, most of which he will perform Saturday.

“I’ve been blessed to do what I do,” he said. “The real thing is just having fun with the audience, because it’s not about me; it’s about who comes to see us. We just have fun.”

In addition to the hits, McDowell is looking forward to fully entertaining folks, including having sing-alongs, cracking jokes, and sharing stories about his life.

Beyond that, McDowell said there’s a deeply personal reason he wanted to do the show: to honor the memories of two friends who never came out of Vietnam with him.

“The reason that I really want to do this show is because in 1968 I went into Vietnam with Jimmy Dale Hunter and Raymond Wright. We were 18, 19, and they didn’t get to come back, and I did. So that’s why I’m blessed,” he said. “I got to come back and live my dream, and they did not.”

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The evening show Saturday is sold out, but there is still a 2 p.m. matinee show available for those interested in hearing McDowell perform. For tickets, contact Jo Ann Gore at 615-325-4783 or 615-418-2526 . Part of the money raised will go toward further renovations of the theatre.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Broadway ‘Flower man’ flying to Texas for cancer treatment
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
Who is coming to Nashville in concert this year?
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Where can you find the best burgers in Nashville?
Nashville, TN21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra bringing co-headlining tour to Nashville this summer
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Tennessee Music Pathways Installs Marker Honoring John Rich
Dickson, TN1 day ago
Darius Rucker performing at Ascend Amphitheater in October
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Miss Downtown Nashville crowned Miss Tennessee USA
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Drake, 21 Savage announce ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’ with Nashville stop
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Members of 170-year-old Nashville church worried about new proposed high rise
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Pi Day 2023: Where to get ‘sweet’ deals across Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN1 day ago
‘Private jet on wheels’: Luxury bus service to expand routes from Nashville
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Pets of the Week for March 14, 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tootsie’s Honky Tonk owner pushes bill to exempt Lower Broadway bars from Nashville oversight
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Fisk gymnastics hosts historic first home meet
Nashville, TN1 day ago
World’s ‘most threatened cat species’ is the newest addition to the Nashville Zoo
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
‘One of the largest paving projects’ in Goodlettsville history to begin next week
Goodlettsville, TN4 hours ago
Four Tennessee Cities Makes the List For 2023’s Most Overweight and Obese Cities
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Hendersonville library facing threats after allegations in national media relating to Christian actor’s story hour
Hendersonville, TN17 hours ago
Skull found in DeKalb County believed to be linked to missing man
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Elderly Tennessee Woman Was Spending 'Hundreds a Month' Feeding Local Feral Cats Until Nonprofit Stepped in to Help
Goodlettsville, TN18 hours ago
New Brewery May Come Soon to Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
'Goats in Pajamas' at Franklin Farmers Market
Franklin, TN3 days ago
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of March 15
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Police investigating Murfreesboro homicide connection to Hendersonville suicide
Hendersonville, TN20 hours ago
Logan County staple Roy’s Bar-B-Que celebrating 40 years of service
Lewisburg, KY2 days ago
TBI most wanted suspect found dead
Nashville, TN1 day ago
1 of 3 escaped teens from West Tennessee youth detention center found in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
30 years after 1993 superstorm hits Tennessee
Nashville, TN2 days ago
TikTok bans Tennessee man on McDonald’s weight loss journey
Fairview, TN1 day ago
Son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee
Smyrna, TN17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy