toofab.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He Hasn't 'Received an Offer' for I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel (Exclusive) By TooFab Staff, 5 days ago

By TooFab Staff, 5 days ago

Though it was reported he and Jennifer Love Hewitt were in talks to return to the horror franchise, Prinze Jr. says he didn't know anything ...