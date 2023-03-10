Jey Uso appearance announced for WWE SmackDown

We'll see how Roman Reigns responds to Jey turning against Sami Zayn.

Days after turning against Sami Zayn, Jey Uso is set to appear on SmackDown.

WWE has announced that Jey will be on tonight's episode of SmackDown from Pittsburgh. The appearance will follow up on the show-closing angle from this Monday's Raw, where Jey chose to stay loyal to his family instead of siding with Zayn.

On last week's SmackDown, Roman Reigns told Jimmy Uso that Jey had one week to come back to The Bloodline. Reigns said that, if Jey didn't, he was going to blame Jimmy for it.

Zayn defeated Jimmy on Raw when Jimmy was distracted by Jey appearing. Jey acted like he was going to side with Zayn, but he then blindsided Zayn with a superkick. The Usos and Solo Sikoa started to beat down Zayn until Cody Rhodes ran out to make the save.

WWE.com is questioning how Reigns will respond to Jey tonight:

This past Monday on Raw, Jey Uso stunned the WWE Universe when he returned to hit a superkick on Sami Zayn before leading a vicious 3-on-1 attack on the one-time 'Honorary Uce' alongside his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Now, 'Main Event' Jey is coming home to SmackDown. Will he be greeted with rousing fanfare by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? After weeks of Jey being absent from The Bloodline, The Head of the Table made it clear last week that time is running out, even saying that if Jey didn't return to SmackDown tonight, Reigns was going to blame Jimmy. Now that Jey has picked a side, will he be welcomed back into The Bloodline? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

