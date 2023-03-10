Open in App
Washington County, OR
See more from this location?
Beaverton Valley Times

Aloha Inn in search of furnishings

By Lauren Bishop,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUhDR_0lEhiH6s00

In search of: new or gently used bedroom and living room furnishings.

Community Warehouse is partnering with the Aloha Inn , a Washington County-led project, to provide move-in ready spaces for those looking to leave homelessness and domestic violence behind. While the rooms have been renovated into housing units, all that's left to do is move in bedroom furniture.

Once the Aloha Quality Inn, the building at 333 S.W. 198th Ave. was purchased by Washington County to renovate it into 54 units of apartment housing for people living on the streets.

Community Warehouse is partnering with the Aloha Inn to provide donated furniture to new residents, similar to the process of a food bank.

In advance of residents moving in this month, Community Warehouse is requesting donations of new and gently used:

MattressesBox springsMetal bed frames (twin and full size)DressersNightstandsArmchairs and reclinersTelevision sets

Items requested for other projects include sofas and loveseats, pillows and blankets, towels and linens, small kitchen tables, pots and pans, dishes and silverware, coffee makers, microwaves and toasters.

Donations can be dropped off in Tualatin at 8380 S.W. Nyberg St., or Portland at 3969 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Community Warehouse can also pick up donations for a fee. Donations of mattresses, box springs, couches or dresses can be picked up for $50 through March 31.

Residents will be able to choose their furnishings from the donations, which will be delivered to their new homes before move-in day.

The Aloha Inn was purchased in January 2021 and converted through Metro's 2018 affordable housing bond, with an estimated $8.5 million coming from the tax base on the $9 million project.

Supportive housing services at the Aloha Inn will be operated by Portland-based nonprofit Community Partners for Affordable Housing, along with Bienestar Oregon and Sequoia Mental Health Services. Residents will be able to receive supportive services like medical and dental care, job placement services and addiction treatment.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
Beaverton mom-and-pop pizzeria is in major league now
Beaverton, OR2 days ago
Man shot in Tigard identified, suspect arrested for murder
Tigard, OR2 days ago
Portland-area air quality getting worse, annual report card shows
Portland, OR21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Beaty touts accomplishments, work ahead in Beaverton's 2023 State of the City
Beaverton, OR22 hours ago
Family Promise of Tualatin Valley comes out of pandemic stronger
Tualatin, OR1 day ago
Forest Grove Police Log: Man hands off 'threatening' note at social gathering
Forest Grove, OR10 minutes ago
Where, when and how will Beaverton's homeless residents be allowed to camp?
Beaverton, OR4 days ago
Sherwood YMCA deal getting favorable reviews
Sherwood, OR4 days ago
Tualatin Police Log: Pickleball paddles unsuccessfully stolen
Tualatin, OR6 days ago
Rolling slowdowns set for Oregon Highway 217 this weekend
Beaverton, OR5 days ago
Tualatin High students get up close look at health care opportunities
Tualatin, OR21 hours ago
Portland Community College director for Zone 6 stepping down
Portland, OR5 days ago
35 Texas dogs once facing euthanasia headed to Beaverton this weekend to find forever homes
Beaverton, OR7 days ago
Marijuana is legal in Oregon — why do some still grow it illegally?
Clatskanie, OR4 days ago
Tualatin purchases more than 6 acres for Basalt Creek parks
Tualatin, OR7 days ago
If you dare, take the Polar Plunge into the Willamette River
Portland, OR6 days ago
Tigard Police Log: Manager brings gun to machete fight
Tigard, OR6 days ago
Bill Schonely remembered as larger-than-life voice at public memorial
Portland, OR1 day ago
Forest Grove Police Log: Cops investigate donuts
Forest Grove, OR6 days ago
Hillsboro Hops, city to build new ballpark next to Ron Tonkin Field
Hillsboro, OR6 days ago
Courthouse video shows how Washington County murder suspect fled custody
Hillsboro, OR5 days ago
'Interim' no more: Tigard Chamber of Commerce says Megan De Salvo will continue as CEO
Tigard, OR6 days ago
Two candidates file, one drops out in Beaverton school board race
Beaverton, OR5 days ago
Sherwood sophomore elected governor at YMCA Youth and Government Conference
Sherwood, OR6 days ago
FROM THE SIDELINES: Good things come to those who...believe
West Linn, OR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy