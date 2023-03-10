Aloha Inn in search of furnishings

In search of: new or gently used bedroom and living room furnishings.

Community Warehouse is partnering with the Aloha Inn , a Washington County-led project, to provide move-in ready spaces for those looking to leave homelessness and domestic violence behind. While the rooms have been renovated into housing units, all that's left to do is move in bedroom furniture.

Once the Aloha Quality Inn, the building at 333 S.W. 198th Ave. was purchased by Washington County to renovate it into 54 units of apartment housing for people living on the streets.

Community Warehouse is partnering with the Aloha Inn to provide donated furniture to new residents, similar to the process of a food bank.

In advance of residents moving in this month, Community Warehouse is requesting donations of new and gently used:

MattressesBox springsMetal bed frames (twin and full size)DressersNightstandsArmchairs and reclinersTelevision sets

Items requested for other projects include sofas and loveseats, pillows and blankets, towels and linens, small kitchen tables, pots and pans, dishes and silverware, coffee makers, microwaves and toasters.

Donations can be dropped off in Tualatin at 8380 S.W. Nyberg St., or Portland at 3969 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Community Warehouse can also pick up donations for a fee. Donations of mattresses, box springs, couches or dresses can be picked up for $50 through March 31.

Residents will be able to choose their furnishings from the donations, which will be delivered to their new homes before move-in day.

The Aloha Inn was purchased in January 2021 and converted through Metro's 2018 affordable housing bond, with an estimated $8.5 million coming from the tax base on the $9 million project.

Supportive housing services at the Aloha Inn will be operated by Portland-based nonprofit Community Partners for Affordable Housing, along with Bienestar Oregon and Sequoia Mental Health Services. Residents will be able to receive supportive services like medical and dental care, job placement services and addiction treatment.