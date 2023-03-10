Open in App
Washington County, OR
See more from this location?
Southwest Community Connection

Aloha Inn in search of furnishings

By Lauren Bishop,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsITj_0lEhhCf200

In search of: new or gently used bedroom and living room furnishings.

Community Warehouse is partnering with the Aloha Inn , a Washington County-led project, to provide move-in ready spaces for those looking to leave homelessness and domestic violence behind. While the rooms have been renovated into housing units, all that's left to do is move in bedroom furniture.

Once the Aloha Quality Inn, the building at 333 S.W. 198th Ave. was purchased by Washington County to renovate it into 54 units of apartment housing for people living on the streets.

Community Warehouse is partnering with the Aloha Inn to provide donated furniture to new residents, similar to the process of a food bank.

In advance of residents moving in this month, Community Warehouse is requesting donations of new and gently used:

MattressesBox springsMetal bed frames (twin and full size)DressersNightstandsArmchairs and reclinersTelevision sets

Items requested for other projects include sofas and loveseats, pillows and blankets, towels and linens, small kitchen tables, pots and pans, dishes and silverware, coffee makers, microwaves and toasters.

Donations can be dropped off in Tualatin at 8380 S.W. Nyberg St., or Portland at 3969 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Community Warehouse can also pick up donations for a fee. Donations of mattresses, box springs, couches or dresses can be picked up for $50 through March 31.

Residents will be able to choose their furnishings from the donations, which will be delivered to their new homes before move-in day.

The Aloha Inn was purchased in January 2021 and converted through Metro's 2018 affordable housing bond, with an estimated $8.5 million coming from the tax base on the $9 million project.

Supportive housing services at the Aloha Inn will be operated by Portland-based nonprofit Community Partners for Affordable Housing, along with Bienestar Oregon and Sequoia Mental Health Services. Residents will be able to receive supportive services like medical and dental care, job placement services and addiction treatment.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
Portland sees higher share of cash home purchases than many other West Coast cities
Portland, OR4 hours ago
Wheeler announces designated tent camping site in southeast Portland
Portland, OR5 days ago
Editorial: We're Oregon’s largest local printer of local news
Gresham, OR5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Black Businesses wake up the Portland Business Alliance
Portland, OR5 days ago
Green Zebra Grocery to close all locations after 10 years in business
Portland, OR7 days ago
Bill Schonely remembered as larger than life voice at public memorial
Portland, OR1 day ago
Redevelopment team for Portland Value Inn site announced
Portland, OR13 days ago
Burgerville chef's new food offerings defy fast food cliches
Portland, OR13 days ago
Portland area drivers, cyclists faced rougher conditions than ever in surprise storm
Portland, OR19 days ago
Mayors weigh in on homelessness, economic developement
Tualatin, OR18 days ago
Japanese anime king Studio Ghibli gets film festival treatment at OMSI
Portland, OR12 days ago
Ellie Gartland: A friendly, local real estate asset to the Southwest Portland community
Portland, OR21 days ago
Driver who hit pedestrians near PSU in 2018 pleads guilty; prison and psychiatric review ordered
Portland, OR15 days ago
PBOT posts list of Portland streets closed by storm
Portland, OR20 days ago
Oregon's first brewpub, McMenamins Hillsdale Brewery & Public House, holds 30th brewfest
Portland, OR23 days ago
School districts close for snow day Feb. 23
Portland, OR20 days ago
Amid shootings, overdose deaths, Portland school leaders grapple with student safety
Portland, OR20 days ago
Lawmakers consider state requirements to spur housing
Portland, OR24 days ago
Annual SW Hope to Support Neighborhood House Food Pantry
Portland, OR27 days ago
My view: Shocked by vandalization of Portland Police memorial
Portland, OR29 days ago
More speed limit changes coming to Tigard
Tigard, OR27 days ago
Wilson Outdoor Pool renamed after civil rights activist
Portland, OR28 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy