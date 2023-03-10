Open in App
Florida State
WDBO

Great white shark joins thousands of college students visiting Florida for spring break

By Joe Kelley,

5 days ago
Humans aren’t the only ones flocking to Florida for Spring Break! A 1,200 great white shark is currently being tracked off the Florida coast.

Maple is an 11-foot-long apex predator somewhere near St. George Island in the Gulf of Mexico. She has a noticeable scar on the left side, the result of a fight with an even larger shark.

The great white was tagged off the coast of Nova Scotia in 2001, and gets her name from the national emblem of Canada: the maple leaf. She is being tracked by OCEARCH’s Global Shark Tracker .

