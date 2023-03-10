Open in App
West Liberty, WV
Tribune-Review

Latrobe grad Bryce Butler again earns Region Player of the Year honors at West Liberty

By Bill Beckner,

5 days ago
Bryce Butler is known for his ability to get double-doubles on the basketball court at West Liberty.

He also likes to double up on awards.

The 6-foot-5 junior from Latrobe repeated as the Division 2 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Atlantic Region Player of the Year, while also earning first team All-Region recognition for the second straight season.

The Mountain East Conference Player of the Year for a second consecutive time, Butler is 13th in the nation in Division II in scoring at 22.3 points.

He has made more field goals than any player in D2, with 278, to the tune of 58.9% shooting.

The MEC Tournament MVP, he also averages a team-best 7.8 rebounds.

Butler and West Liberty (28-3) will play Pitt-Johnstown in the NCAA Division II Tournament opener at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at IUP.

Fifth-ranked West Liberty is the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Regional.

UPJ is the seventh seed.

Comments / 0
