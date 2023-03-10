Open in App
Pittsfield, MA
See more from this location?
wamc.org

Pittsfield celebrates 25 years of city sisterhood with Ireland’s Ballina, County Mayo

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,

5 days ago
City council chambers were filled with song, gifts, and declarations Friday as representatives of the two communities formally acknowledged a quarter century of transatlantic sisterhood....
