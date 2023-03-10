Pittsfield
Change location
See more from this location?
Pittsfield, MA
wamc.org
Pittsfield celebrates 25 years of city sisterhood with Ireland’s Ballina, County Mayo
By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,5 days ago
By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,5 days ago
City council chambers were filled with song, gifts, and declarations Friday as representatives of the two communities formally acknowledged a quarter century of transatlantic sisterhood....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0