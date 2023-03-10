Open in App
Woodstock, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake and McHenry counties see highest snowfall in Chicago area; almost 10 inches reported in Woodstock

By Sam Borcia,

5 days ago
The National Weather Service has released snowfall totals following the winter storm in Lake and McHenry counties, with Woodstock reporting almost 10 inches of snowfall....
