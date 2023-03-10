Woodstock
Change location
See more from this location?
Woodstock, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Lake and McHenry counties see highest snowfall in Chicago area; almost 10 inches reported in Woodstock
By Sam Borcia,5 days ago
By Sam Borcia,5 days ago
The National Weather Service has released snowfall totals following the winter storm in Lake and McHenry counties, with Woodstock reporting almost 10 inches of snowfall....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0