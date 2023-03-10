Open in App
Kris Jenner Stars in Meghan Trainor's 'Mother' Music Video -- See Her Blonde Transformation

By Miguel A. Melendez‍,

5 days ago

Kris Jenner is not a regular mom nor is she just a cool mom . She's "the mother of all mothers." Just ask Meghan Trainor , who enlisted the world's best momager for her new music video, "Mother."

The track appears on Trainor's brand-new Deluxe Edition of her acclaimed album, Takin' It Back , and in the new music video, Jenner channels Old Hollywood glamour while strutting her best stuff following a stunning blonde transformation. In the music video, Jenner can be seen mouthing Trainor's lyrics while sporting a custom Cult Gaia gown.

"Mother" is such a perfect title involving Trainor and Jenner for several reasons. For starters, the 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer and herhusband, Daryl Sabara, are parents to almost 2-year-old sonRiley. What's more, back in January she announced the happy couple is expecting baby No. 2 .

"I'm beyond excited to finally share 'Mother'with the world!" said the singer in a news release announcing the track. "This song is my response to being in the industry for almost a decade now and still finding myself in situations where I am talked down to or made to feel like my opinion isn’t valid. It’s for anyone who is in a situation where they feel like they are being mansplained to and want to take their power back."

2023 Epic Records
2023 Epic Records
2023 Epic Records

As for Jenner, she's the momager of all momagers. On top of that, she's had extensive experience starring in music videos appearing as a proud mother. The 67-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch did exactly that when she appeared in Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" video , released in November 2018.

In the rom-com-themed visual, Jenner appeared during the Mean Girls portion and takes on Amy Poehler's role of Regina George's mom.

In "Mother," Jenner also reverts to her familiar all-black sleek look and hairdo while sporting a sparkly necklace. All that glamour and swag, safe to say she got it from her mama!

