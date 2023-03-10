4 Morristown High School Fencers Receive Post Season Honors

MORRISTOWN, NJ – A number of Morristown High School fencers were honored within the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

On the girls’ side, senior Marbeth Torres was an honorable mention. For the boys, senior Jacob Gringeri and junior Jonah DeVries made the first team. Junior Jason Marella was an honorable mention.

