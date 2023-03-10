Open in App
Morristown, NJ
4 Morristown High School Fencers Receive Post Season Honors

By Greg Fallon,

5 days ago

MORRISTOWN, NJ – A number of Morristown High School fencers were honored within the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

On the girls’ side, senior Marbeth Torres was an honorable mention. For the boys, senior Jacob Gringeri and junior Jonah DeVries made the first team. Junior Jason Marella was an honorable mention.

