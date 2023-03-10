ACSO looking for wanted man in connection to Liberty Hill Road shooting

AIKEIN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man in connection to a shooting that left two injured on Thursday.
According to investigators, Stephon Xzavier Dunbar, 22, of Beech Island, is wanted in connection to the shooting incident that happened on Liberty Hill Road . ORIGINAL STORY ON WJBF: Two people treated for gunshot wounds in Aiken County
Authorities say Dunbar is wanted for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dunbar is approximately 6’0″ and weighs approximately 125 pounds.
Investigators say Dunbar drove away from the incident before deputies arrived on the scene.
If anyone has any information on Dunbar’s whereabouts, please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0