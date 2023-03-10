Open in App
6AM City

Cheers to Hue in Back Bay

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hz44d_0lEhZ6EP00

Take a seat at the Rosebar located on the second level.

Photo provided by Hue

Hue has arrived at the Copley Square Hotel in the Back Bay neighborhood. The new restaurant, cocktail bar, and entertainment venue is now accepting reservations.

The name Hue blends a few ideas together. Apart from the vibrant colors, the name is also a
nod to the location at the corner of Huntington Avenue + Exeter Street.

The two-level space offers three different areas to explore. Bonus: guests will see murals from local artist Rob “ProBlaK” Gibbs , which pay tribute to artists who have performed at this location in the past like Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald .


The Rosebar is the upstairs restaurant and bar. The Supper Club is located downstairs, along with the Speakeasy . Each area will serve up unique food and cocktail menus specific to the vibe of the space. Think: bright and causal dining at the Rosebar and a more intimate lounge in the Speakeasy.

Dine on shareable, Asian-influenced comfort dishes like crab rangoons ($14) and sesame tuna toast ($22) + sip from the extensive wine list.
