Cheers to Hue in Back Bay

The name Hue blends a few ideas together. Apart from the vibrant colors, the name is also a nod to the location at the corner of Huntington Avenue + Exeter Street.
The two-level space offers three different areas to explore. Bonus: guests will see murals from local artist Rob “ProBlaK” Gibbs , which pay tribute to artists who have performed at this location in the past like Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald .
The Rosebar is the upstairs restaurant and bar. The Supper Club is located downstairs, along with the Speakeasy . Each area will serve up unique food and cocktail menus specific to the vibe of the space. Think: bright and causal dining at the Rosebar and a more intimate lounge in the Speakeasy.
Dine on shareable, Asian-influenced comfort dishes like crab rangoons ($14) and sesame tuna toast ($22) + sip from the extensive wine list.
