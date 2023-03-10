Whitehall mayor accused of harassment withdraws primary election petition

Embattled Whitehall Mayor Michael Harakal Jr., who faced harassment complaints from three female employees that led to a more than $100,000 settlement agreement with the township, has withdrawn from the upcoming May Democratic primary, according to an updated list of candidates provided by Lehigh County.

Joseph Marx, president of the Whitehall Township board of commissioners and a Democratic candidate for mayor, said Harakal indicated he pulled out of the race for personal reasons.

“I respect and appreciate that, and I wish him well,” he said.

Harakal could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Harkal was appointment mayor in 2018 and elected for a four-year term in 2019.

It had been a contentious time for Harakal leading up to his withdrawal. In January, after agreeing to pay $140,000 to settle harassment claims against Harakal and require township-wide training, Whitehall commissioners took a majority vote of “no confidence” in him.

Harakal previously said he would work to repair his relationship with the Whitehall community. He has denied the harassment claims made against him by three current and former township employees, saying he didn’t do anything to anyone he couldn’t have done “in front of [his] mother.”

The three women had filed the complaints with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. They accused Harakal of inappropriate behavior that included invasion of their personal space, touching them without permission, asking inappropriate personal questions, making sexually explicit comments and taking female employees for drives in his personal vehicle to isolated locations.

Harakal’s withdrawal leaves Marx and Michael Cocca on the Democratic ballot, and Tina Koren and John Hersh on the ballot in the Republican primary.

Also withdrawing from the race Thursday was Republican Ron Reaman.

Cocca, an inside sales manager at ADP, said it was unfortunate how things turned out for Harakal and that he sympathized with him for doing what he thought was best.

Whitehall’s mayor supervises the administration of all township agencies, and represents the township before other governmental entities, and presents the township’s budget.